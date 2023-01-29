Zachary Levi endorsing antivax opinions brings more bad publicity for DC

Opinions are indeed like assholes in that everyone has them, but Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi endorsing antivax opinions on social media mere weeks before his blockbuster superhero sequel comes to theaters could be set to generate some bad publicity that the DCU doesn’t need right about now.

If it isn’t the last vestiges of the SnyderVerse subset tearing down the mere thought of James Gunn continuing the franchise without any overt connections to Zack Snyder’s work, then it’s Ezra Miller continually grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons due to a series of well-publicized scandals.

The knives were already out for Levi to begin with after he trashed the SnyderVerse and then went on vacation with co-CEO Peter Safran and his family, which was about as good an indicator as any that he was safe. However, his rejection of Pfizer in such a public forum has already stirred up a hornet’s nest in the comments, and it could be about to get much worse.

As mentioned, the actor can do or say whatever he wants on his own personal account, but a high-profile DCU figure espousing antivax sentiments just weeks before a big budget sequel that’s barely even started its marketing push yet isn’t exactly a great look, even if Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t expected to pull in Marvel Cinematic Universe-type numbers at the box office.

Either way, we’ll be curious to see if the tweet hangs around, because the noise around it is getting deafening already.