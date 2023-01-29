A picture of James Gunn’s cat has DCU sleuths convinced they’ve deduced an upcoming project

There are now less than three days left in January, which means the announcement of the DCU’s first wave of projects under the freshly-installed James Gunn and Peter Safran regime will be announced imminently.

Obviously, the filmmaker has been facing a barrage of demands to unveil the upcoming slate from the second we entered 2023, but even the most impatient of franchise fans will surely be able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there are under 72 hours to go until we discover what’s coming down the pipeline.

That being said, sleuths may have deduced at least one title that’s on the horizon, and in a fitting slice of online serendipity, it all comes from a picture of a cat. The internet has been defined by the love of its users in sharing snaps of their feline friends, so it’s kind of apt that Gunn may have let a you know what out of the bag by accident while showcasing his whiskered companion.

James Gunn is currently writing his secret DC show 👀 pic.twitter.com/djl4SHqpbs — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) January 28, 2023

Of course, it’s been heavily rumored for a long time that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller will be headlining her own HBO Max spinoff series that exists as part of Peacemaker‘s corner of the DCU, so it wouldn’t really be too much of a shock were it to be one of the impending announcements.

Then again, there are some folks already reading too much into it and claiming it’s a deliberate misdirect on Gunn’s part, but the good news is that we don’t have long to wait until we discover where the truth lies.