A United States congressman has given James Gunn two days to deliver his DCU plan

In case there wasn’t already enough pressure on James Gunn to turn DC’s properties into a financially viable, critically successful, and fan-adored series, here comes an actual congressman with threats.

Robert Garcia, a Democratic congressman for Long Beach, California, has let Gunn know the pressure is absolutely on to deliver this new vision for DC. Garcia has given the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad writer-director just two days to make good on his plan or he’ll pull him in for a congressional hearing.

If @JamesGunn doesn’t present the new DCU plan by February 1st, I’m calling him in for a congressional hearing where I will ask the tough questions everyone wants to know. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 29, 2023

Gunn has up until the end of business Feb. 1 now to save his career. The playful tweet from the congressman even saw the new CEO of DC Films respond, with him simply replying with a blushed face emoji. The exchange continued, and it looks as though Gunn might just be revealing the big slate very soon, with him telling Garcia “and answers they will receive”.

And answers they will receive. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2023

Whether or not Gunn is a man of his word is up in the air, but given the ongoing heat in DC thanks to, well, almost everything exploding on a near-weekly basis, now might be the time for good news. DC fans are currently mourning their fandom of Zachary Levi’s Shazam following anti-vax sentiment, Ezra Miller’s ongoing catastrophic legal issues, and the fallout of Patty Jenkins being kicked off Wonder Woman 3. Oh, and Henry Cavill leaving the Superman role again. Plus Dwayne Johnson’s feuds with Warner Bros.

Definitely, a steady ship that isn’t in desperate need of some good news. The next major release from the comic book studios will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to release in cinemas on March 17.