DC Studios boss finally addresses Ezra Miller’s chances of a return as the Flash

James Gunn’s co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran has finally cleared the air on where things stand with The Flash star Ezra Miller in the wake of the full slate of the rebooted DCU’s Chapter One being unveiled. The first wave of the dynamic duo’s rebooted franchise, which is officially subtitled “Gods and Monsters,” features new projects for many of DC’s premier heroes, including Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, and plenty more. However, the Scarlet Speedster is nowhere to be seen.

Nevertheless, in news that may surprise those who have kept up to date on the many controversies surrounding Miller over the past few years, the door is not yet shut on them returning to the superhero universe. In a tell-all interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Safran stressed that DC Studios is “fully supportive” of Miller’s recovery and teases that a “discussion” about further collaborations may occur at a later date.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress.”

The chances of Miller being welcomed back into the DC fold perhaps shouldn’t be all that shocking, considering that Gunn has previously worked with the Fantastic Beasts alum during their brief but memorable cameo in the Peacemaker season one finale. Likewise, Warner Bros. has steadfastly refused to remove The Flash from its release slate despite repeated blowback against the star on social media.

To date, however, it looks like Miller isn’t set to factor into Gunn and Safran’s initial plans to relaunch the DCU. However, in his announcement video, Gunn once again confirmed that The Flash will be coming to theaters this on June 16, 2023. Miller will be joined in the Andy Muschietti-directed film by Michael Keaton as the Burtonverse Batman.