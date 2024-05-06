‘The Death of Robin Hood’ Release Window, Cast, and More

Those craving medieval arrow-based wealth distribution are in luck, as Variety is reporting that The Death of Robin Hood is about to go into production.

However, this new venture may not be the typical fare about an archer stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. The official synopsis for the film tells quite a different story.

“A battleworn loner finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation.”

So, basically The Dark Knight Returns version of Robin Hood? The film will be helmed by Michael Sarnoski, a director not exactly known for his gentle subject matter. For reference, the filmmaker is responsible for the excellent Nicolas Cage film, Pig, and be warned, it did not have a happy ending.

Sarnoski is also doing post-production on A Quiet Place: Day One, if that gives fans any indication of what they will be in for. He announced the following statement about his feelings on approaching the film.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential.”

And a perfect cast, Sarnoski received.

Hugh Jackman will play this older take on Robin Hood and, after Logan, he’s no stranger to a story that explores the legacy of a classic character. Jackman will be joined in this project by Killing Eve star, Jodie Comer, playing a mysterious woman who finds herself in the path of the Old Man Robin. Comer got her start in the period drama about the Plantagenet era in The White Princess and, more recently, starred in Ridley Scott’s devastating chronicle about the famous 14th-century sexual assault case, The Last Duel.

At the time of this writing, the film is in early development. The project will begin production in Feb. 2025. If the film stays on schedule, fans can expect the movie to release in 2026 at the earliest.

That’s about all we know about The Death of Robin Hood, but fans can expect an exciting twist on an old story as information becomes available.

