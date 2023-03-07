Accusations that James Gunn has a vendetta against Henry Cavill spurs the DC boss into action

Even though James Gunn has gone on record and publicly blasted the way Henry Cavill was treated by both his representatives and Warner Bros. after the public embarrassment of the Black Adam fiasco, some people are still operating under the impression that the DC Studios co-CEO doesn’t like the former Superman.

Just because the Guardians of the Galaxy director doesn’t want to bring back an actor who’s pushing 40 and served as the launchpad for a section of the mythology that’s set to be swept under the rug to headline a reboot focusing on a younger iteration of the iconic Kryptonian, it doesn’t mean there’s simmering tension between the two, and the opposite may even actually be true.

Gunn did add an addendum to his latest act of rumor debunking by reiterating that he’s not opposed to the idea of finding a place for Cavill in the new DCU, but he still felt compelled to act when he was once more accused of having an active disdain for Zack Snyder’s Kal-El.

Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry – just Frankenstein is not one of them. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

Trolls twisting words and facts to suit their own narratives and agendas on social media is hardly a shocking development, and Gunn is right in underlining that all he did was step in to clarify yet another example of DCU scuttlebutt, something he finds himself doing on an almost-daily basis.

Cavill won’t be in Creature Commandos, then, but it also sounds as if the door isn’t entirely closed on his future as part of the superhero sandbox. Let’s hope Gunn casts him as Batman in The Brave and the Bold, if only to watch the world burn.