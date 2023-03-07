James Gunn debunks ‘completely false’ Henry Cavill DCU rumor

It would seem that, like a dog with a bone, fans cannot stop discussing actor Henry Cavill‘s DC career, or lack of thereof, now that James Gunn is in charge. Ever since the star was shockingly dropped from his role as Superman after making a surprise return mere weeks earlier in Black Adam, fans have wondered if he has any future in the franchise, even if that is a monstrous one.

Much like an errant plastic bag gets buffeted around a dirty parking lot, baseless rumors have a way of picking up speed and circulating on the internet. The latest one came courtesy of KoiMoi, which reported that Cavill had been approached to play a new and intriguing role with the DCU, that of the monster, Frankenstein. (Yes, yes, all you literary lovers, we know that in the novel Frankenstein is the doctor and not his creation, but this is the comics, so calm down.)

Gunn, however, has quickly put these rumors to bed as he usually does, having such an active social media presence. The new head of DC took to Twitter to deny this immediately while also adding that DC Studios already cast the part, and this person was the first choice, it would seem.

Completely false. We have our Frankenstein – our first choice – & it’s not Henry. Was never discussed with him. #CreatureCommandos https://t.co/2zYJbIFDBq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

In response to a disgruntled fan who felt that Gunn was perhaps being a little dismissive of Cavill, Gunn also stated that, in the past, he has considered keeping the actor within DC but as a different character.

Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry – just Frankenstein is not one of them. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

As it stands then, no, Cavill will not be going green on screen to play the infamous monster in the DCU, but perhaps he still has a future there if the possibility of him taking on another role is being discussed. That being said, Cavill may find himself a little too preoccupied with his Warhammer 40K work for Amazon, a project he will be starring in and calling some of the shots on as an executive producer.