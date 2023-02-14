James Gunn casting Henry Cavill as Batman would be the greatest trick the devil ever pulled

When James Gunn confirmed to the world that Henry Cavill had in fact spoken way too soon by announcing his return as the DCU’s full-time Superman to the world, he did make a point of praising the outgoing Kal-El.

Going one step further when the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters was revealed, the co-CEO blasted the actor’s management and the previous Warner Bros. regime for ensuring the star was “dicked around” for the majority of his tenure as the Big Blue Boy Scout.

via Warner Bros.

Not only is the Kryptonian hero being rebooted in Superman: Legacy, but Gunn is also searching for the other half of the World’s Finest to take top billing in Batman reinvention The Brave and the Bold. At 39 years old, Cavill was too old for a fresh-faced Superman, but he’s still a decade younger than the outgoing Ben Affleck, and could conceivably play the father of a teenaged Damian Wayne.

Could you imagine if Gunn pulled the rug right out from under everyone and announced that not only was the former Geralt of Rivia on his way back to the world of DC, but he’d be playing Batman? Obviously, it’s the long shot to end all long shots and can be stated as 100 percent never going to happen for a long list of reasons, but it would unquestionably be the biggest shockwave to ever be sent through the comic book casting sphere.

Ironically, Cavill would make for a decent Dark Knight given his hulking physique and immaculate jawline – never mind how good he looks in a suit made of fabrics other than rubber and spandex – but we’d love to see it happen just for the reactions alone.