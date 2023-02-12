James Gunn’s dog acts as the unlikely conduit for ‘The Brave and the Bold’ rumor debunking

People posting pictures of their pets online has always been a staple part of the social media diet, but when you’re the co-CEO of DC Studios that’s reinventing an entire franchise from the ground up, people aren’t going to simply sit back and enjoy the image, as James Gunn has recently discovered yet again.

It was only recently that a snap of the filmmaker’s cat led to an army of internet sleuths growing convinced they’d figured out the identity of an upcoming DC project – which was proven to be entirely accurate when it was confirmed that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller would indeed be headlining her own HBO Max spinoff series.

This time, though, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator offered an innocuously wholesome picture of his canine companion, and on the surface it doesn’t appear to be the sort of thing destined to lead to the widespread debunking of The Brave and the Bold rumors.

Nevertheless, one of the very first replies questioned Gunn on whether or not the speculation on George Clooney of all people returning in The Flash to establish himself as the new full-time Batman held any water.

Absolutely not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2023

Not only that, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran was also firm in underlining that a brand new face will be next in line to don the cape and cowl.

New actor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2023

It probably goes without saying at this point, but Gunn has long since reached the stage where he can’t post anything about anything on Twitter that won’t immediately spark a flurry of DC-related questions.