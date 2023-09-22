What is Sophie Turner’s net worth in 2023?

She starred in one of the biggest shows of all time so she must be loaded.

Sophie Turner has had a hugely successful career, often filming multiple huge projects in both TV and film within the same year. Both her and former husband Joe Jonas have busy schedules on opposite sides of the Atlantic and their conflicting schedules have widely been cited as a contributing factor in the decision to divorce. Unfortunately, that’s the nature of the beast sometimes; it can be hard to juggle life as a celebrity alongside raising a family and maintaining a relationship.

Turner’s acting career

Image via Sophie Turner/Instagram

For what it’s worth, Turner’s career has been an impressive one thus far and it only looks to get better for her in the future, already, at the young age of 27, she’s become a household name prominently starring in series such as Game of Thrones and blockbusters like X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. But how much has she earned from these roles so far? And what is Sophie Turner’s net worth currently?

Turner’s television debut was actually in Game of Thrones at the age of 14. While she was no stranger to acting at the time (she had been a part of a theater company for young children since the age of three) it was still a huge undertaking and it thrust her into the spotlight almost immediately.

Thanks to her performance in the HBO hit series Turner was able to nab more and more big projects, finding herself in leading roles and starring alongside the likes of Hailee Steinfeld in the film Barely Lethal. Of course, her next big break was her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men, and you can’t get much bigger than one of the lead roles in a Marvel movie.

Last year, she appeared in three movies including the Netflix black comedy Do Revenge. She also starred in the true crime series The Staircase alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette. She’s also currently filming a series based off on the notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington. Turner also makes some extra cash by endorsing products from time to time, such as Dior and Louis Vuitton so she has plenty of sources of revenue to fall back on.

Her earnings

So let’s delve into the details regarding Sophie Turner’s annual earnings. Her current net worth is reported to be between $10 million and $12 million which has risen significantly considering her net worth was around $4 million in 2019. This is no surprise considering the huge roles she’s already had, however, compared to the likes of her former husband, her net worth doesn’t seem so big.

Her annual earnings are harder to calculate, but it’s estimated that she earned around $200k per episode when working on Game of Thrones, although reports differ depending on the source, with some saying that her earnings were higher. Either way, she’s amassed a fair share of wealth so far and it looks like she will continue to do so.