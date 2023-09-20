How long did Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift date?

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” (aka Joe Jonas, for those of you keeping up) continues to find himself in the news headlines lately — especially after Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were spotted having a girls night out amidst Turner and Jonas’ much-discussed divorce. After it was announced earlier this month that Jonas and Turner had separated and that Jonas had subsequently filed for divorce, the rumor mill has been working around the clock as fans of both mainstream superstars continue to point the blame at opposite parties.

But with Swift and Turner enjoying a fun night out together, die-hard Swifties are quickly remembering the jaw-dropping breakup between Swift and Jonas back in 2008, when the duo were merely teenagers. That being said, Swifties will undoubtedly never forget the way Jonas went about calling his relationship with Swift off — which included a brief phone conversation that Swift revealed on an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

Images via Big Machine Records / Entertainment Weekly

Prior to Swift’s tell-all on the aforementioned show and before the dreaded 27-second phone call, Swift and Jonas dated for three months, from July 2008 to October 2008. When rumors of the duo becoming a romantic item first began in July 2008, the pair immediately denied the rumors and insisted they were nothing more than friends. Although when the pair sat next to each other at the MTV Video Music Awards back in September 2008, fans were completely convinced the pair were in a relationship together.

Flash forward to November 2008, Swift had made it clear on Ellen’s show that the couple had broken up. Following the breakup, several songs from Swift are rumored to be about Jonas — including “Forever & Always” and “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” The latter of the two, of course, is becoming a common mainstream theme again after Sophie Turner posted a screenshot of the song on her Instagram story.

Despite the unfortunate breakup, which undoubtedly affected both parties, Swift and Jonas have insisted that there is no bad blood (no pun intended) between the two. Rather, Jonas and Turner have equally expressed that they remain supporters of Swift and her music. And, as it turns out, Turner has maintained her admiration of T-Swizzle, and even took to her classic breakup song about Joe Jonas to help her come to terms with their own personal breakup. I guess it’s a good thing Turner isn’t also a songwriter and only just the Queen of the North.