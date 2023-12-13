Is ‘The Zone of Interest’ on streaming?

If you're looking to fill your A24 fix, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

It’s no surprise distributor A24’s latest feature The Zone of Interest is drawing attention to itself this awards season.

Receiving a limited release in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, the new historical drama from Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer is based on the novel of the same name from Martin Amis and tells the tale of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) building his dream life for his family in a house right next door to the concentration camp.

The Zone of Interest has won over critics who viewed the film during festival season, as the film sits at 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (as of writing). On top of that, new attention was brought to The Zone of Interest after it scored 3 Golden Globe nominations on December 11, including one for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Can you stream it?

So, where exactly can you watch The Zone of Interest? As previously stated, the film is set for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on Dec. 15. For the time being, that’s the only place where the film is legally available for U.S. cinephiles. The Brits who are interested in tuning in have to wait even longer: The Zone of Interest won’t release until Feb. 2, 2024 across the pond.

Once The Zone of Interest does complete its theatrical run, it’s safe to assume Max subscribers will be the first ones to stream the film. HBO, Max, and Cinemax struck a deal with A24 in Dec. 2023 that grants them the first streaming rights for all new A24 films for the next year, which would include The Zone of Interest.

Until then, the only place to watch it is in theaters.