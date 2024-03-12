How much does Jimmy Kimmel make to host the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is among a rare few Oscar hosts to be asked back multiple times, and the 2024 ceremony proved exactly why. While not everyone is on-board for Kimmel’s patented style of humor, the audience ate up the host’s appearance with gusto.

Kimmel’s well-received presence on the Oscars’ stage is a necessary reminder about the unique qualifications it takes to be a major event host. Jo Koy’s recent attempt at hosting, which saw him head the 2024 Golden Globes, was broadly seen as far less successful, and likely won’t be seeing him return to hosting duties anytime soon.

The same can’t be said for Kimmel, who enjoyed his fourth stint as Oscars host on March 10. He hosted the 95th Oscars ceremony as well, in 2023, along with both the 89th and 90th ceremonies in 2017 an 2018. He’s a seasoned pro, at this point, and each one of his appearances have pulled in some solid cash for the 56-year-old late night host.

How much does Jimmy Kimmel pull in from hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel has a net worth more than $50 million deep, so its not like the longtime host is hurting for cash. Hosting a major event like the Oscars is tough work, however, and it deserves pay in equal measure to its demanding nature.

The price tag attached to an Oscars hosting gig is respectable, even if it comes with a laundry list of work. Kimmel noted, in a 2022 interview with Wanda Sykes, that the prep work for that big, single night of screen time is lengthy. He pointed out that months of work go into setting up the big night, practicing speeches, and streamlining the entire process.

With that in mind, the $15,000 paycheck he’s received each time he hosts seems much smaller. Its still a hefty amount, there’s no denying that, but when the amount of prep work ahead of time is considered, its far less impressive.

The pay for an Oscars host varies depending on who’s tapped to do the job, but it seems Kimmel’s pay falls in a nice comfortable range. Its not a huge amount, when you consider some of the paychecks the late night host has earned over the years, but its quite a bit of cash for one big night.