The richest late night hosts, ranked by net worth

Late-night talk shows have been a television staple for decades. They’re also a highly competitive program, with networks vying for the best hosts to engage the audience. Naturally, this ensures that the hosts are well compensated for their work. From skits and sketches, to news and politics, there’s so much an all-rounder host is expected to bring to the table.

Owing to the popularity of the television show’s format, celebrity guests are an everyday occurrence. Furthermore, the backbone of any late-night show is its host, who determines the direction, flow, and tempo of the show. As the central figures of these talk shows, many have risen their net worth tremendously. Thanks to their charm, charisma, humor, and analytical qualities, these late-night leads have made big bank.

Seth Meyers

Seth Adam Meyers was born on Dec. 28 in 1973. He is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and TV host. He graduated from the Department of Film and Television Production at Northwestern University, Illinois. In 2001, he joined the cast of SNL and became the head writer five years later. In 2013, he was announced as the new host of Late Night, succeeding the previous host, Jimmy Fallon. With over 20 years of entertainment experience under his belt, Meyers has a net worth of $26 million.

Craig Ferguson

Born on May 17 in 1962, Craig Ferguson is a Scottish-born American comedian, actor, writer, and television host. While in the UK, he started his career with music, theater, and comedy. After moving to the United States in 1994, he focused on his writing and acting career. By 2004, he became the host of The Late Late Show. Ferguson also worked as the host for a couple of game shows, including Celebrity Name Game, and Join or Die with Craig Ferguson. He has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Jimmy Kimmel

One of late night TV’s most notable faces, Jimmy Christian Kimmel was born on Nov. 13 in 1967. He is a comedian, writer, producer, and TV host. He attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) for a year before transferring to Arizona State University. While attending UNLV, he became the host of the Sunday night interview show on the university’s radio station. In 1999, Kimmel became a co-host on The Man Show, but then permanently left the show in 2003 to host his own show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! He has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Jimmy Fallon

James Thomas Fallon was born on Sept. 19 in 1974. He is a comedian, TV host, writer, producer, actor, and musician. He attended The College of Saint Rose, but left a semester before graduation to pursue a career in comedy. Fourteen years later, he received a bachelor’s degree in Communication. Fallon’s hosting career was kickstarted when he was featured on SNL. In 2009, he became the host of his own show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He’s one of the most popular late night hosts, and has a more lighthearted and witty approach to his celebrity interviews. Fallon’s net worth is estimated at $60 million.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Tyrone Colbert was born on May 13 in 1964. He is a writer, actor, producer, political commentator, comedian, and TV host. He graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Communication. Colbert’s TV career began in 1996 when he worked as a cast member and writer on The Dana Carvey Show. His most prominent works as a host are The Colbert Report and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With about 17 years of hosting experience, Colbert has an estimated net worth of $75 million.

Trevor Noah

Born on February 20, 1984, Trevor Noah is a South-African comedian, actor, producer, writer, political commentator, and former television host. He began his hosting career at the age of 21, and has since won several awards including a Primetime Emmy award. He is best known for hosting The Daily Show from 2014 till 2022 when he left the show permanently. The 39-year-old has had several comedy specials, and has also appeared in films like Black Panther and Coming 2 America. Noah has also hosted the 63rd, 64th, and 65th Grammy Awards. He has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Jon Stewart

Born on Nov. 28 in 1962, Jon Stewart is a TV host, comedian, political commentator, director, and actor. The lovable host graduated from The College of Willian & Mary with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Before becoming a TV host, Stewart was a stand-up comedian for two years, and also landed his first job as a writer. His broadcasting career was kick-started with his appearance on Late Night with David Letterman in 1992. Just a year later, Stewart developed his own talk show on MTV. Today, he has over 20 years of hosting experience and an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Conan O’Brien

Born on April 18 in 1963, Conan Christopher O’Brien is a television host, producer, comedian, and writer. In 1981, he graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in History and Literature. Before O’Brien began his broadcasting career in 1993, he worked as a writer and producer for Saturday Night Live, as well as The Simpsons. He has, since then, hosted late-night talk shows for almost 28 years, with Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien being the most prominent. O’Brien has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

David Letterman

Born on April 12 in 1947, David Michael Letterman is a comedian, producer, writer, and television host. The 76-year-old began his broadcasting career when he was a student at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He worked as an announcer and newscaster at the school’s radio station, WBST. Letterman then worked on founding another university radio station, now known as WCRD. He graduated from the Department of Radio and Television in 1969, and went on to work as a weatherman and a morning show host. He began hosting late-night shows in 1982 and has gained over 30 years of hosting experience. Letterman has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Jay Leno

James Douglas Muir Leno was born on April 28 in 1950, and is a television host, presenter, actor, and comedian. Leno graduated from Emerson College, Boston, with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Therapy. Leno had some minor roles in several TV series and films in the 1970s. He began his broadcasting career in 1977 when he made his first appearance on The Tonight Show with a comedy routine. In 1989, Leno became a regular substitute for Johnny Carson on the show, and subsequently replaced him six years later. The 73-year-old has 32 years of hosting experience under his belt, and a staggering $450 million net worth.