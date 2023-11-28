What is Stephen Colbert’s net worth? Exploring his career, salary, and more

Weaving wit and charm together like a pro to make late-night TV an uproarious delight for the last 18 years, Stephen Colbert has become a maestro of political satire.

Although Colbert’s first interest was in dramatic acting, his passion shifted to improvisational theater at university, setting the stage for his legendary career. He made his humble beginnings with the 30-minute sketch comedy series Exit 57 in 1995 and, just ten years later, rose to the esteemed position of Late Show host on CBS, taking over from the legendary David Letterman.

Colbert’s ascent through the ranks of the entertainment world is unmatched. After writing and performing in a few sketch comedies, he worked as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s news parody series The Daily Show, gaining him much-needed recognition. After putting 7 years into the show, he finally launched and hosted his own show, The Colbert Report, from Oct. 2005, through Dec. 2014. This marked his rise as a unique and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Colbert’s ability to seamlessly blend biting political satire with astute wordplay has won millions of hearts, who consider him one of the most gifted late-night show hosts ever. But how much has his exceptional talent and hard work put into his pockets?

Stephen Colbert’s career

Immortalizing his name as an iconic comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host, Stephen Colbert has tasted great success owing to his 4 decades of hard work in the industry. Though best known for hosting The Colbert Report, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert worked his way through the top by working in various lesser-known shows.

After the cancelation of Exit 57, Colbert worked for six months as a cast member and writer on ABC’s The Dana Carvey Show, while also working as a script consultant for VH1 and MTV for some extra cash He then started filming humorous correspondent segments for ABC’s Good Morning America, which led to his agent recommending him to Madeline Smithberg, the producer of The Daily Show, securing him a role on the show on a trial basis in 1997.

After Colbert had already begun working on The Daily Show, Comedy Central picked up Strangers with Candy in 1998, a new comedy series that Colbert co-created with Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello. He subsequently split his time between the two shows, working on the new series and filming just about 20 segments for the Daily Show annually. However, Strangers with Candy ended in 2000, and Colbert dedicated his time fully to The Daily Show, eventually winning three Emmys as a writer of the show in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

Colbert rose to new levels of prominence and power when he departed The Daily Show in 2005 to anchor The Colbert Report, which debuted in October of that same year. In addition to showcasing Colbert’s comedic skill, the satirical news program cemented his place as a singular voice in American media. Colbert has been the cherished host of The Late Show since David Letterman’s retirement from the post in 2014.

Stephen Colbert’s net worth and salary

Stephen Colbert stands as one of the most successful comedians and television hosts of all time, and his success is reflected in his net worth. As of Nov. 2023, Colbert boats an impressive net worth of $75 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Though most of his money comes from his work in over 45 television shows, he has also worked in around 10 films and contributed to theatre a few times.

Tracking his salary, Colbert’s yearly compensation on The Late Show was $6 million for the first several seasons. However, He inked a contract extension with CBS Corp. in Oct. 2019 that would keep him with the network through at least 2023. This new contract boosted his yearly salary to $15 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Alongside his entertainment career, Colbert is also a published author of several books, including Wigfield: The Can-Do Town That Just May Not, I Am America (And So Can You!), and America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t, etc.