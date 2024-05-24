What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?

Kelly Rowland was one of the stars that shined on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — but for the former Destiny’s Child singer, this black-tie event led to some drama. While the singer was enjoying herself and waving at fans, she got into a heated exchange with a security guard.

Kelly Rowland attended the French film Marcello Mio’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, looking stunning in a tight, red gown from Anamika Khanna, with a chic blonde bob, and Messika jewelry. The festival is meant for movie premieres, but many celebrities go to the festival to enjoy the premieres, flaunt gorgeous designer gowns, and network. This year, among the attendees were Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, and many others.

It wouldn’t be a celebrity event if there wouldn’t be a dramatic moment. This time, the moment everyone is talking about involves Kelly Rowland.

What happened to Kelly Rowland on the red carpet?

We have a video! Do we have lip readers? 😂 https://t.co/uEBtMJFxB8 pic.twitter.com/vQmMH8JFG5 — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 21, 2024

The tense moment happened on Tuesday night, as Kelly Rowland arrived at the event. However, as she made her way up the stairs at the Palais des Festivals, she seemed to have been rushed by the security guards, ending with her engaging in a verbal dispute with a woman dressed in a black suit.

People online started theorizing about what happened between Kelly and the security guard. Some fans claimed the security was aggressive, which Rowland didn’t appreciate, so she had to speak up. The Daily Mail also chimed in with an expert lip reader, who claimed that the tense moment all started after the security guard stepped on the singer’s dress. Initially, the staff apologized and Kelly reportedly said, “It’s okay.” Immediately after, the security guard said something else, causing Rowland to reply, “Don’t talk to me like that.” Of course, the lip reading is all speculation and should be treated as such.

The festival usually has strict red carpet policies, including the guests’ dress code or the time they spend on the red carpet. In the video, Rowland was visibly rushed up the stairs, but it’s unclear if that was the reason for their heated exchange.

Kelly Rowland addressed the controversial moment

Despite the viral tense incident, Kelly Rowland didn’t let that affect her time at the festival, and continued showing up the next days. Rowland attended the AmfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday, and during an interview with the Associated Press, the former Destiny’s Child singer also addressed the controversial moment. “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” Rowland explained. “I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

However, she continued, “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she added. “I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

Her comments don’t explain exactly what went down, but she made her feelings heard. The Cannes Film Festival hasn’t addressed the viral moment so far. However, fans flooded the internet with messages of support for the singer. Luckily, she didn’t let the sour moment ruin her time at the festival, and her outfits served.

