Who played the original Beetlejuice?

The mischievous ghost Beetlejuice living in the attic of Maitland’s home won over the audience with his wit and charm 36 years ago. The spirit will be back in the upcoming sequel, but who was the original man behind the ghostly face?

Recommended Videos

Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Tim Burton, the original Beetlejuice movie centers on the story of Adam and Barbara Maitland (portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), a recently deceased couple who hire Beetlejuice to assist them in haunting their house and frightening away the new residents. The freelance “bio-exorcist” and miscreant Beetlejuice soon became iconic after the film’s release, solidifying his place in pop culture.

Beetlejuice was portrayed by the Emmy award-winning actor Michael Keaton in the original film, known for his leading roles in a variety of genre films. Due to his excellent portrayal of the ghost, Beetlejuice was a significant hit, grossing over $74 million on a $15 million budget and winning an Academy Award for Best Makeup. With this, he also reached new heights of acclaim and even went on to play the lead role of Batman in the 1989 and 1992 films, and made a cameo in The Flash.

Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2

As Beetlejuice gained popularity, it went on to inspire animated TV shows, computer games, and even a stage musical. Fast forward to the present, its legacy continues with the upcoming sequel, aptly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And to everyone’s delight, Michael Keaton is confirmed to play his iconic character once again.

The eagerly awaited sequel has secured a release date of Sept. 6, 2024, right in time for the Halloween season. Alongside Keaton, Winona Ryder also rejoins as Lydia Deetz, and is accompanied by several new cast members, like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

The sequel, which is once again helmed by Tim Burton, aims to capture the essence of the first one by using the same improvisations that made the 1988 masterpiece.​ The return of Keaton’s legendary performance and Burton’s inventive storytelling in the realm of the dead is much anticipated by fans who hope for yet another amazing adventure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more