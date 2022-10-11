Lindsay Lohan responds to Jamie Lee Curtis about potential ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Attention fans of the 2003 film Freaky Friday! While doing press for her film Halloween Ends, Jaime Lee Curtis revealed she is eager to do a sequel. TMZ is reporting that sources close to Lindsay Lohan say she is also on board, meaning both of the original stars are interested.

Curtis stated on The View: “I’m wide open, creatively I am wide open. It’s all good. Bring it!” Curtis even had a pitch for the sequel: “Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

Lohan has struggled to find her footing as an adult actor, but seems to be having a recent resurgence in her career. A new Netflix romantic comedy movie, Falling for Christmas, is set to be released later this year. A second Netflix rom-com with the same creative team, Irish Wish, will be released in 2023. These films will hopefully help rehab her bad girl image.

Curtis and Lohan’s Freaky Friday was directed by Mark Waters. It is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers. Rodgers’ novel has been adapted three times by Disney, including Curtis and Lohan’s version. The screenplay was written by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon. The film was a commercial success, earning a gross profit of $160 million worldwide.



So far Lohan and Curtis have not talked to each other about a sequel. Disney has also not commented about it. But it appears the ingredients are all ready for it whenever all parties have that conversation.