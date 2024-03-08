Akira Toriyama changed my life, here’s what ‘Dragon Ball’ means to me

Most people have that one, special creator whose work has had an undeniable influence on their life. For me, that’s Akira Toriyama, and the Dragon Ball franchise means the world to me.

It’s been a while since I thought of Toriyama as a person. After all, he hardly ever makes headlines, and prefers to let his work speak for him. However, the Dragon Ball franchise has continuously evolved over the years, so I’ve always kept up with it. When the news of Toriyama’s death broke, it hit me hard. Not because I had a special affinity for him, but because of the profound impact his work had on me and my childhood. To think that the person responsible for crucial moments in my upbringing is no longer here is quite sad.

Early beginnings with Goku

I discovered Akiyama’s work with Dragon Ball Z. Specifically, I was about eight years old when I became invested in Goku’s journey. This was the early 2000s, by the way, so the series was already long over. Nonetheless, it ran for years in the U.K. and Nigeria, so I was never unable to watch. Moreover, the video games available on PlayStation were at my disposal, which meant I spent more days with the Z Warriors than without. However, I didn’t even realize how huge the franchise was, and continued to enjoy it in my own little bubble, playing and watching with close friends and family.

Life lessons with the Z Warriors

As an older brother, Goku, Piccolo, Krillin, and the rest of the Z Warriors continuously inspired me, and in a way, still do today. Dragon Ball Z taught me more about resilience and sacrifice than I could have learned in any school. The anime was also one of my first experiences with emotional intelligence, especially concerning death and pain. But above all, the determination to be the best is the part of the franchise that helped shape my courage and friendships as a young boy. Not only did I want to be Goku, but I wanted to be friends with him and Krillin as well. I can still remember the goosebumps I felt when Gohan defeated Cell with the assistance of Goku’s spirit. Or how I grappled with fear when Future Trunks’ backstory was revealed. Or when the prideful Vegeta laid down his life for Earth. These important moments in Dragon Ball’s history were responsible for much of the strength I summoned as a child.

An introduction to anime

Another important factor I failed to recognize as a child was that Dragon Ball wasn’t just any other cartoon… it was an anime. Therefore, it became mine and a hoard of other youngsters’ introduction to the medium. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and the rest of the characters became a staple in many young boys’ childhood, and continuously served as a way to unite us. Between the anime conventions and online gameplay, myself and other boys would immerse ourselves in the world of Dragon Ball without even fully grasping that anime as a concept was not as mainstream.

Akira Toriyama’s creation helped me connect with others, which was quite inspiring for me, considering I was never a “guy’s guy,” and didn’t engage in stereotypical activities attributed to boys in the early 2000s. Dragon Ball Z was, for me, the common denominator between me and many others, and that was more than alright with me.



It’s always going to be Dragon Ball for me.

These days, when other anime fans have the “greatest of all time” discussion, I never debate for too long. Even though Attack On Titan has fought to displace Toriyama’s work from the top spot, and animation is much, much better now than before, my allegiance to Dragon Ball remains untouched. As the franchise continues to grow, I’ll continue to grow with it. Between you and me, Dragon Ball is more than just an anime. It’s the most vivid part of my childhood, and for that, I thank Akira Toriyama.