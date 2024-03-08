Why Akira Toriyama’s ‘Dragon Ball Z’ remains the quintessential anime

The 90s were marked by a significant anime boom, but nobody could predict the overwhelming impact Akira Toriyama’s shōnen series, Dragon Ball Z would have.

It’s been over 30 years since an adult Goku emerged. After the events of the original Dragon Ball, Toriyama’s latest work at the time opted for a more adventurous story and introduced characters that continue to live on today. Now, as we celebrate the life of the famed creator, who has unexpectedly passed away at 68, it’s important to highlight DBZ’s part in allowing anime to enjoy a mass, international audience. Altogether, Dragon Ball Z remains the quintessential anime, and it’s time for a rewatch. Heck, throw in the filler episodes too!

DBZ: A story of excellent character development

Goku’s story as a lonely orphan was backed by the likes of Bulma, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and Krillin in Dragon Ball. However, by Dragon Ball Z, the iconic shōnen protagonist was supported by a wealth of characters. Goku’s journey to become the strongest warrior came with its fair share of challenges, but at the core of it all, he always found a way to triumph. The most important lessons, however, came when our hero was defeated, allowing us to witness the sheer strength of the community around him. In a sense, even the audience became a part of this world.

From Vegeta, to Gohan, Cell to Frieza, and the ever-so-suave Androids, Akira Toriyama created a diverse group of characters, all with their own, distinct personalities and appeal. DBZ stands out as one of the best anime whereby even the villains became fan-favorites. Through each storm, the quirks of every person, strong or weak, were defined, boosting the anime’s relatability. You could always find a Dragon Ball Z character to relate to, making it perfect for viewers of all ages.

Akira Toriyama kept vital human flaws in DBZ

As much as Goku is also the quintessential hero, he was not the best father and husband. Toriyama refused to shy away from the qualities that made the protagonist unlikeable to some. Through this, he revealed that familial flaws are not a distinct human characteristic. As a child, it’s easy to ignore Goku’s quest for strength and endurance, but as an older viewer today, it’s necessary to commend Toriyama for not painting Dragon Ball Z’s characters in the best light, at all times.

Love will always save the day

Dragon Ball Z might be known for its unending power-ups, iconic characters, and funny moments, but it is love that ties the entire anime together. Believe it or not, this is also another quality that might be overlooked by younger viewers, who are yet to fully grasp the concept of sacrifice. Several times throughout the anime, it is love that pushes the heroes to achieve the unthinkable.

An iconic, unforgettable Dragon Ball Z scene is where Goku’s Spirit Ball is not strong enough, and he calls upon the entire Earth to release their spirit energy unto him. Moments like this make the anime a perfect mix of adventure, resilience, and of course, heart. And who could forget Goku assisting Gohan to defeat Cell all the way from Heaven? The love the characters share for one another pushes them to do better, and to become stronger. It’s one of the greatest instances of communal acceptance across anime.

Indeed, Akira Toriyama will be sorely missed. And yes, Dragon Ball Z successfully eclipsed his other works. But the truth remains that it is arguably his best work, and is one of the most popular anime in history for a reason.