Complete ‘Dragon Ball Z’ filler list

Well, it’s definitely not Naruto. But, Dragon Ball Z has some filler in its 291-episode run.

Although Dragon Ball Z is well known for filler inside its canon episodes (which help bring to life Dragon Ball Z Kai), there is only a small number of episodes that have been labeled as complete filler, according to Anime Filler List. All in all, 38 episodes have been flagged as yes-you-can-skip viewing, which makes up around 13% of the beloved series’ sub-300 episodes.

So, if you’re looking to be productive with your binge, here are the episodes you can avoid without compromising the main storyline.

Episodes 9 through 10

12 through 16

39 through 43

100

102

108 through 117

124 through 125

170 through 171

174

195 through 199

202 through 203

274

288

Dragon Ball Z’s percentage of filler episodes is high compared to anime like Attack on Titan, which is all canon, no brakes. But, it’s nothing relative to the aforementioned Naruto’s 41% filler rate. Dragon Ball Z is roughly on par with One Piece, which Anime Filler List puts at 9%.

Here’s what you’ll miss if you skip Dragon Ball Z’s filler episodes

Just because an episode is considered filler, doesn’t mean you should skip them. As someone who accidentally suffered through Naruto’s nearly 80-episode canon drought (why do you think I keep bringing it up?), filler episodes can be rich in low-stake backstories, battles, and character development. But, they’re not necessary to watch.

So, if you want to skip Dragon Ball Z’s filler, I’ll briefly describe what you’ll be missing out on (spoilers incoming).

9 through 10

Fresh off of Goku and Raditz’s death, Gohan is now under the tutelage of Piccolo. Living on his own in the wild, the young half-Saiyan goes on a few inconsequential adventures when he befriends a robot and dinosaur.

12 through 16

Preparing for the Saiyan invasion, the Z-Fighters embrace their training while Goku makes his way to King Kai’s planet via Snake Way.

39 through 43

After Vegeta retreats from Earth, the surviving Z-Fighters embark for Planet Namek in pursuit of its Dragon Balls. But first, Gohan, Krillin, and Bulma land on Fake Namek and encounter thieves disguised as Namekians.

100 and 102

These two episodes can be lumped together. In what was perhaps the greatest moment in Dragon Ball history — Goku turns Super Saiyan for the first time during episode 95 — it was later followed up by two filler episodes as the manga needed time to surpass the anime. These episodes don’t take you on a random adventure, but nothing really happens in the ultimate duel between Goku and Frieza.

108 through 117

This 10-episode stretch contains the entire Garlic Jr. saga. It’s all filler — nothing affects the main timeline even though it features the Z-Fighters battling against another big bad. But, if you’re going to watch some filler, this isn’t a bad choice considering you get a full storyline out of it, as well as some fun fights.

124 through 125

The Z-Fighters have three years to prepare for the Androids’ impending conquest. And these two episodes play out right before the time jump. Episode 124 focuses on the heroes’ training, while episode 125 features perhaps the most famous Dragon Ball Z filler — Goku and Piccolo attempt to learn how to drive. This one’s hilarious — why skip it?

170 through 171

Now the Z-Fighters are focusing on getting themselves ready for the Cell Games. These two episodes are bonafide fillers that take place days ahead of Perfect Cell’s challenge. So, unless you want to enjoy some wholesome friends/family time, or Gohan on a side quest, there’s no need to watch these.

174

Episode 174 plays out right before 175, the beginning of the Cell Games. Like the other two episodes mentioned above, this has no bearing on the Z-Fighters ending Cell’s destructive campaign. As Goku is searching for the Dragon Balls, he runs into an old foe, General Tao, whom we first met in Dragon Ball.

195 through 199

Cell’s dead and Earth is safe — rejoice! So, that means it’s time to usher in a few filler episodes before the next canon saga begins. However, this is a fun five-episode arc before another time jump. With King Kai in his corner, Goku competes in the Other World Tournament. We’re introduced to the powerful character Pikkon while the likes of Frieza and the Ginyu Force make an appearance during this stretch as well. If I were you, I’d watch these episodes. They’re great.

202 through 203

Taking place years after the Cell Games, were get a few episodes following Gohan and Videl. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows when they meet, but it’s the first time we see the two engaged in a storyline together. So, if you’re looking for some filler with the future lovebirds, then you’re in luck.

274

Episode 274 focuses on Goku and Vegeta navigating the innards of Buu, which isn’t necessary to see. And considering you’re in the depths of Dragon Ball Z’s final saga, it may be worth it for you to jump to episode 275.

288

The final filler of Dragon Ball Z, episode 288 has Goku protecting dragon eggs from dinosaurs while he’s fashionably late for a barbeque at Bulma’s. But, if you’ve already made it this far into the series, why not not one more episode?