How many volumes of ‘One Piece’ are there?

Strap in, this is going to take a while.

Since its first chapter was released back in 1997, One Piece has dominated the anime magazine, Weekly Shōnen Jump. One of the longest-running and most beloved manga series of all time, One Piece the epic pirate adventure spans over 100 books and well over 1000 chapters!

The series would take even the most dedicated binge-watcher more than 17 days to finish, and has spawned some of the most bananas theories over its tenure. After nearly 3 decades of publication, there is an almost overwhelming amount of content to indulge in, but manga-ka Eiichiro Oda has broken the massive series into manageable sagas.

All the One Piece Sagas, arcs and volumes.

As of the time of writing, there are 107 volumes of One Piece. Individual volumes don’t typically contain a singular story, rather each new leg of Luffy and his intrepid crew’s voyage is contained within a saga. Each saga is broken into individual arcs, which are usually comprised of multiple manga volumes.

East Blue Saga

The first saga of the series and the one to launch a worldwide phenomenon, the East Blue Saga will look familiar to fans of the Netflix live-action adaptation of the series. Much of what was shown in the show was taken from the first saga, which also happens to be the longest saga of the series.

The first saga sees the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates under Luffy and introduces Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp.

Romance Dawn Arc Chapters 1-7 of volume 1

Orange Town Arc Chapters 8-31. Spans volumes 1-3.

Syrup Village Arc Chapters 22-41. Spans volumes 3-5.

Baratie Arc Chapters 42-68. Spans volumes 5-8.

Arlong Park Arc Chapters 69-95. Spans volumes 8-11.

Loguetown Arc Chapters 96-100. Spans volumes 11-12.



Arabasta Saga

By the second saga, the crew has finally reached the Grand Line. The crew partners with Vivi Nefertari to liberate her home from the criminal mastermind Crocodile. Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin join the crew, and Portgas D. Ace makes his first appearance.

Reverse Mountain Arc Chapters 101-105. Volume 12 only.

Whisky Peak Arc Chapters 106-114. Spans volumes 12-13.

Little Garden Arc Chapters 115-129. Spans Volumes 13-15.

Drum Island Arc Chapters 130-154. Spans volumes 15-17.

Arabasta Arc Chapters 155-217. Spans volumes 17-24.



Sky Island Saga

The Sky Island Saga might be one of the shortest in the series but it lays down some serious lore. Not only do the Straw Hats fight a literal god, but the chapters also introduce the Five Elders and the Ancient Weapon Poseidon.

Jaya Arc Chapters 218-236. Spans volumes 24-25.

Skypiea Arc Chapters 237-302. Spans Volumes 26-32.



Water 7 Saga

The Water 7 Saga might mark the end for the Going Merry, but the introduction of the shipwright Frankie and the Thousand Sunny more than makeup for the sad farewell. It’s one of the most tumultuous sagas for the crew with both Usopp and Robin taking a hiatus from the Straw Hats, as well as the untimely death of Portgas D. Ace.

Long Ring Long Land Arc Chapters 303-321. Spans volumes 32-34.

Water 7 Arc Chapters 322-374. Spans volumes 34-39.

Enies Lobby Arc Chapters 375-430. Spans volumes 39-44.

Post-EnisLobby Arc Chapters 431-441. Spans Volumes 45-46.



Thriller Bark Saga

The shortest saga of all, Thriller Bark Saga is a race against the clock as the Straw Hat Crew must recover their shadows before they are stuck on the island forever.

Thriller Bark Arc chapters 442-489. Spans volumes 46-50.



Summit War Saga

Summit War Saga marks the end of the series’ first half. That’s right, the first half of the series clocks in at a whopping 597 chapters. Luffy finally learns of Ace’s fate, and even after months of fighting on the Grand Line, the crew decides they aren’t ready for the New World.

Sabaody Archipelago Arc Chapters 490-513. Spans volumes 50-53.

Amazon Lily Arc Chapters 514-524. Spans volumes 53-54.

Impel Down Arc Chapters 525-549. Spans volumes 54-56.

Marineford Arc Chapters 550-580. Spans volumes 56-59.

Post-War Arc Chapters 581-597. Spans volumes 59-61.



Fish-Man Island Saga

The second half of the series picks up 2 years after our heroes disbanded. The chapters do some heavy lifting in the lore department and introduces the concept of Joy-Boy as well as The Voice of All Things.

Return to Sabaody Arc Chapters 598-602. Spans volumes 517-522.

Fish-Man Island Arc Chapters 603-653. Spans volumes 61-66.



Dressrosa Saga

The Straw Hat crew finally makes it to the New World, where they quickly meet their match in one of the best — and most outlandish — villains the series has ever had in Donquixote Doflamingo.

Punk Hazard Arc Chapters 654-699. Spans volumes 66-70.

Dressrosa Arc Chapters 700-801. Spans volumes 70-80.



Whole Cake Island Saga

Much of this saga revolves around the crew trying to rescue Sanji from the Big Mom Pirates. The crew recruits their latest member, Zeus, and Luffy finally gets the recognition he deserves in the form of unofficially being recognized as the 5th Emperor.

Zou Arc Chapters 802-824. Spans volumes 80-82

Whole Cake Island Arc Chapters 825-902. Spans volumes 82-90.

Levely Arc Chapters 903-908. Volume 90.



Wano Country Saga

Wano Country might be one of the shortest arcs in the series but it packs a ton into its 16-volume run. Jinbe joins the crew and Oda dedicates some serious exposition to fill in the lore gaps about the One Piece, Joy Boy, and the true nature of Luffy’s Devil Fruit.

Wano Country Arc Chapters 909-1057. Spans volumes 90-105.



Final Saga

The Final Saga is still underway but it’s already blowing fans minds. Though the Final Saga is well underway, fans are probably looking at a finish date closer to 2030 than 2025. Oda usually releases around 37 chapters a year, but with many of his sagas spanning over 50 chapters, it could be a few more years before the series comes to a close.