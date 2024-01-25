The funniest ‘One Piece’ theories that we lowkey believe in

If there is one thing you should know about One Piece fans, it’s that we love theories. With every single chapter released, you can bet that there will be lengthy Reddit threads speculating about every piece of history, trying to fit them together like a puzzle. But sometimes, it just doesn’t click.

From time to time, a theory so unbelievably unhinged makes its way onto our screens, leaving us flabbergasted and thinking, “What the hell is going through this person’s head?” Occasionally, that very theory permeates through the fandom, transforms into a meme, and eventually, becomes a headcanon in our minds. With that being said, here are some of One Piece‘s silliest fan theories that I wholeheartedly believe in.

Crocodile is Luffy’s Mom

In my incredibly humble opinion, the undeniably best One Piece theory suggests that Crocodile is none other than Luffy’s mom. Essentially, (some) fans believe that the mysterious past between Ivankov and Crocodile involves some kind of hormonal treatment, leading to a transformative change in Crocodile’s gender — birthing the concept of trans-Croc.

Now, how does Luffy fit into the equation? Well, truth be told, he doesn’t really. Fans have simply woven together the enigma surrounding Luffy’s non-existent mother with the connection between Ivankov and Crocodile. In this theory, two negatives somehow add up to a positive, and yes, I’m talking about a positive pregnancy test.

Mihawk is Kuina

Every “X is Kuina” theory out there is absolutely hilarious. And yes, I will believe them all and run with it. In this case, we’re going with Mihawk is Kuina, because the thought that a man two decades older than the Straw Hats is a little girl who died, is just the icing on top of the cake. In this particular instance, this theory entails that Kuina managed to become the best swordsman in the world, through Ivankov’s hormonal powers. So that is why Zoro has never won against Mihawk, duh.

Pica was the flight of stairs that killed Kuina

We’re not done with Kuina just yet. Remember Pica? The Doflamingo pirate with the Island-Island fruit and the highest voice in the whole series? Well, there’s a theory suggesting that he was the flight of stairs that caused Kuina’s death. This theory surfaced from a Reddit user who envisioned a Pica flashback featuring a smirking flight of stairs, followed by Kuina’s unfortunate fall. Go ahead, you’re allowed to laugh — it’s okay.

Kaido is a Poneglyph

At this point in the story, we’re well aware that Kaido is definitely not a Poneglyph, but this theory makes us wish he were. The speculation started with Kaido’s introduction. We see him falling from the sky in his nth attempt to kill himself, showing his indestructibility. Do you know what else is indestructible? Poneglyphs. That’s right — Kaido, in this theory, is a Poneglyph that ate the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon. Much like our favorite Dog-Gun hybrid.

Mihawk paints his sword black

Mihawk is also a widespread topic for discussion. Some claim he’s one of the strongest characters in One Piece, capable of defeating the likes of Shanks and even holding his own against Roger. Others argue he’s a fraud. Now, we know that Mihawk’s sword is notoriously black. Over time we realized that Haki was a thing and that you were able to have haki-infused swords, but not Mihawk. Fans figured it out and haki be damned — it’s just black paint. What a fraud.

Zoro is an Eternal Log Pose to Laugh Tale

One of One Piece‘s funniest gags is Zoro getting lost constantly. Yes, he might be able to easily and swiftly slice anyone that comes his way, sending fear down everyone’s spine just by existing, but Zoro can’t, for the life of him, find the right path to anything. His inner compass is surely broken, but apparently… it may just be that he has an Eternal Log Pose inside him, pointing to Laugh Tale. He is the answer to the One Piece, who knew.

Shanks has the mythological Zoan Rat-Rat fruit model: Snitch

Okay, bear with me because this theory is wild, to say the least. Shanks, much like Mihawk, has a legion of fans who are always overly hyping them up. At the same time, they have a bunch of haters who call them frauds. In Shanks’ case, apparently, the theory relies on the idea that Shanks has been a Celestial Dragon all along.

That’s right, people believe that not only is he a Celestial Dragon, but he’s also besties with the Five Elders and is constantly relaying information about other pirates to them, thus becoming a snitch. Here comes the theory that Shanks has the mythological Zoan Rat-Rat fruit model: Snitch, a completely made-up fruit, but one that would prove that Shanks is, in fact, a big snitch.

Luffy has the Resin-Resin fruit

At this point, we know that Luffy does not possess the Resin Resin fruit. However, when his Devil Fruit was on the verge of awakening in Wano, the most eccentric theories began circulating on Reddit. Some suggested that Luffy had the Zoan Monkey fruit, while others insisted it was Resin. Surprisingly, the latter theory gained traction among people. On the internet, fans began asserting that Luffy possessed the Resin-Resin fruit and that he enters an “amber state,” giving him a rubbery texture. Luffy truly is a wildcard.