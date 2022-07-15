Who are Luffy’s Mom and Dad in ‘One Piece?’

As one of the most intricate and mysterious worlds in the history of anime, there are several key questions that have kept fans guessing throughout their journey with One Piece.

Filled with loose ends that are undoubtedly intentional, all of the unfinished storylines and mysteries in One Piece are certainly meant to be picked up later. This lack of information isn’t a foreign concept for fans, especially considering the One Piece story has been thoroughly planned from the start. It is absolutely understandable, however, that fans want to know more about the people who brought Luffy into this world, even if it may be an intricate question without a straightforward answer.

Who is Luffy’s dad?

Up until Enies Lobby, the whereabouts and the identity of Luffy’s family were still unknown. The only fact disclosed up until that moment was Luffy’s brother, Portgdas D. Ace, a powerful and quirky teenager the Straw Hats encountered during their journey in Alabasta.

It wasn’t until episode #314 in the Post Enies Lobby arc that a few more mysteries were finally released with the introduction of Monkey D. Garp, Luffy’s grandfather and a vice admiral in the Marines. Much to the Straw Hat’s surprise, the natural enemy of pirates is the World Government and thus the Marines, whose aim is to capture the sailors. For Luffy to have a vice admiral of the Marines as a grandfather was already unbelievable and an absurd fact, but it was Garp’s revelation of who Luffy’s father is that truly made everyone in the crew absolutely incredulous at the power this family holds.

After showing off his ‘fist of love’ as well as doing a bit of nagging to Luffy, the admiral admitted that Luffy’s dad is the most wanted man in the Blue Sea, Monkey D. Dragon, stunning the Straw Hats with the familiar name and stupefying Luffy in the process since he did not even know he had a father.

Not much is known about Monkey D. Dragon other than the fact that he is the leader of the Revolutionary Army, and of course, Garp’s biological son. Also part of the Revolutionary Army are Luffy’s adoptive brother Sabo, and Ivankov the Okama King who Luffy would fight alongside within the upcoming arcs. Later on when the Straw Hats pursue their own individual journey into becoming more powerful fighters, Robin joined the Revolutionary Army, where she learned to master her devil fruit powers alongside Sabo and Dragon, thus spending some time with her captain’s father, even though Luffy has yet to meet Dragon himself.

An additional piece of information was added during the revelation of Dragon’s identity. While talking to his grandson, Garp admits that the same mysterious figure who saved Luffy’s life back at Loguetown had been Dragon, a man capable of making Smoker stop in his tracks. At this exact moment it was clear that this family is nothing of the ordinary.

Considering the most recent developments in the story, so far the biological Monkey D. family consists of: Luffy who is an Emperor of the Sea; his grandfather Garp who is a Marine Vice Admiral; and Dragon, the ‘World’s Most Wanted Criminal’.

Who is Luffy’s Mom?

At this point in the story, this question has yet to be answered. One Piece is actually known to have a lack of biological female parental figures, so whether or not Luffy’s mother’s identity will ever be revealed is a very unlikely possibility. Fans on Reddit e let their imaginations flow with a theory deeming Crocodile as Luffy’s mom. Other female figures in the Straw Hat’s lives have appeared in flashbacks, including Robin and Sanji’s biological mothers, and Chopper and Nami’s adoptive moms.

The person who raised Luffy was actually Curly Dadan. In true One Piece fashion, once Garp was left with the responsibility to take care of his grandson, he immediately disposed of it at any chance he got. Although Dadan is a mountain bandit and a wanted criminal, Garp entrusted her and all the other bandits to care for Luffy and Ace, his adoptive grandson and Gold D. Roger’s biological son.

Less than content with the situation, Dadan took on the kids bewilderingly and grudgingly. Dadan would also take in Sabo. As this newfound family grew closer, the bandit got extremely attached to her foster sons, even if she wouldn’t show it. As they went on with their endeavors, Dadan would say her farewells with a heavy heart, just as any mother would. This would mean that when the time came to say goodbye to Ace for good, Dadan would end up suffering just as much, if not more, than Garp when Ace’s death was televised all throughout the world.

Considering One Piece is still ongoing with plenty of mysteries to be unsolved throughout the upcoming saga, fans will surely reunite with Dragon once again, finally discovering all of the mysteries he holds against the World Government, and finally discovering why he is the world’s most wanted criminal.

As for Luffy’s mom’s whereabouts, that may always remain a mystery, however it is safe to say that this loving protagonist never lacked a caring parental figure in his life, along with an unorthodox family that he wouldn’t trade for anything in this world, not even the One Piece.