Will there be a ‘Ninja Kamui’ release date on Netflix?

The latest anime from Sunghoo Park, the man who brought us the much beloved Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Premiered on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturday. However, there is hope that Ninja Kamui will soon be given a release date on Netflix to allow more fans the opportunity to watch it.

Despite there only being one episode out at the moment, the Japanese anime has wowed viewers with its vicious action and intriguing plot; fans are already excited for the next episode. It follows former ninja Joe Higan on his bloody quest to avenge his family who were targeted by a group of assassins. Naturally, there’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the anime thanks to the people involved, and it certainly seems to be delivering on the hype. The trailer alone shows wild action and tons of blood, it’s enough to make anyone want to watch!

Will Ninja Kamui get a Netflix release date?

Unfortunately there hasn’t been any confirmation on when the anime could see a release on the popular streaming service, if it does at all. It’s very possible that Netflix won’t pick up the show with Park’s previous anime, Jujutsu Kaisen, also being missing from the large library of anime that is offered there, (although it is available on Netflix Japan).

If you’re desperate to watch it then your best bet is Adult Swim, although outside of the U.S., you can catch each episode on Max after its initial broadcast. Regardless, we’ll keep this page updated regarding any news on whether the hit anime receives a release date for Netflix.