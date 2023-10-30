Was Muzan inspired by Michael Jackson in ‘Demon Slayer?’

You may have a since of familiarity when you first spotted the Demon King, Muzan, on-screen while watching Demon Slayer. Fans believe they know exactly why — the villain looks like the King of Pop!

Muzan is the primary antagonist in the fantasy-adventure anime Demon Slayer, and is known for his distinctive and eccentric look. He typically appears with a full suit and white fedora that covers curly black hair pulled back in a low ponytail. His skin is very pale, even for an anime character. It’s no wonder that with this look, some think he may be inspired by Michael Jackson. But is it true?

Was Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer inspired by Michael Jackson?

Due to Muzan’s pale skin, dark curly hair, and signature white fedora, many think he resembles Michael Jackson (especially his style in the 1990s). If there is any inspiration, it stops at appearances, because there are not many similarities in personality. The mangaka (manga creator and author) for Demon Slayer, Koyoharu Gotouge, has never confirmed whether or not Muzan Kibutsuji is modeled after Michael Jackson. That being said, some fans still feel that the resemblance is close enough to not need the confirmation.

Anime and manga taking inspiration from famous musicians isn’t limited to Demon Slayer, either. One of the most popular anime series that does this is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The creator has created characters inspired by Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Kenny Loggins, and many more. Other examples include Black Clover’s Gordon Agrippa inspired by Marilyn Manson and Chara Soon inspired by Cyndi Lauper in Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ.