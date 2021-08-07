Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Watch Order

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure has been one of the most beloved series by anime enthusiasts for more than a decade as they’ve got the explore more of the Jostar family throughout each season.

One this that makes the show unique and stand apart from other Shonen series is the way that each different season of the show takes place in the perspective of a new character which can make it quite confusing to determine which order they should be watched in.

Thankfully, even out of order you can watch and enjoy the over-the-top action and bizarre antics in Jojo’s but if you’re looking to do it right then here is the order you’ll want to follow when starting your next watch-through.

What Is The Right Order To Watch Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure?

If you’re looking to follow the story in the order that will give you the best telling of the story, and how it was likely intended then this is how you’ll want to do it.

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Phantom Blood (2012)

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Battle Tendency (2012)

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (2014)

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (2016)

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Golden Wind (2018)

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean (TBA)

It has been announced that the fifth season of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, Stone Ocean will be coming, however, there is no date on its release. With the show continuing to adapt from the manga it is likely that the new season will take its place at the bottom of the watch order.