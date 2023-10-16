The 10 best manga like ‘Bleach’ for some more ghosts, ghouls, and demons



Bleach fans are already used to the harrowing, exciting world of demons, spirits, and miscellaneous supernatural forces. Tite Kubo’s manga remains one of the most popular of all time, and for good reason. Beyond Ichigo’s zealous nature, the story packs quite the literal punch! However, chances are that you’ve breezed through the long running manga already. Or maybe you’re just getting started and don’t want the story to end? Either way, you’re spoiled for choice, as demons in manga have always been a mainstay. When you say goodbye to the Hollows, there’s a lot more stories to get lost in. They also have anime adaptations for some extra visual liberties!

10. Claymore

This riveting dark fantasy and adventure manga was written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi. Set in a world where humans are eaten by monstrous shapeshifters known as Yoma, female warriors called Claymore, humans-Yoma hybrid, are created to fight the former. The story revolves around Clare, a Claymore who saves a young boy Raki from a Yoma. The two continue on missions to rid towns of the the adversarial shapeshifters.

9. Burn the Witch

Tite Kubo, the same mangaka behind Bleach, created Burn the Witch afterwards, and both manga are set in the same universe. It’s a fantasy adventure that follows the journey of two witches, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. Together, they work in the spiritual alternate to London, named “Reverse London,” and keep the area safe from dragons. It’s a lot more laidback than Bleach, but you’re still getting some high octane sequences.

8. Blue Exorcist

Written and illustrated by Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers that he is the son of Satan. Determined to fight against his demonic heritage and the evil forces trying to take over the world, Rin enrolls in True Cross Academy to become an exorcist. However, he must keep his demonic powers hidden from his classmates and prove that he can use them for good. Bleach fans can expect some more dark and otherworldly beings.

7. Demon Slayer

Koyoharu Gotouge is the genius behind the widely popular Demon Slayer. The manga series is centered around the determined youngster, Tanjiro Kamado. His family is killed by demons, and his little sister Nezuko is turned into a demon. On a mission to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister, Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer and embarks on a perilous journey. Ichigo and Tanjiro share many of the same qualities, so it’s no surprise that they’re two of the most adored protagonists in manga. With a fire to protect their loved ones, they continue tapping into new wells of strength along the way.

6. Soul Eater

Written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo, Soul Eater revolves around students at the Death Weapon Meister Academy. Here, the students wield living weapons to combat evil souls and witches. The story follows Maka Albarn and her scythe partner, Soul Eater, as they strive to create a Death Scythe by consuming 99 evil human souls and one witch soul.

5. D. Gray Man

D. Gray Man was created by Katsura Hoshino and centered around Allen Walker, a young exorcist with a cursed eye. Interestingly, this feature allows him to see and fight supernatural creatures, known as Akuma. Allen joins forces with other exorcists at the Black Order to stop the Millenium Earl and his plans to bring chaos and destruction to the world. Expect the same thrills as seen in Bleach, albeit in a more condensed package.

4. Noragami

Written and illustrated by the manga artist duo Adachitoka, Noragami revolves around Yato, a minor god who dreams of becoming widely recognized and revered. To make his dreams come true, he takes on odd jobs for a small fee, often helping humans with supernatural problems. Alongside his regalia Yukine, and a stray spirit named Hiyori, Yato navigates the world of gods, spirits, and the afterlife.

3. Hunter X Hunter

Gon Freecss is a young boy who aspires to become a hunter. The elite and prestigious profession involves tracking down rare creatures and treasures, and uncovering hidden secrets. Along the way, he befriends Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika and the group goes on to face formidable foes and uncover dark mysteries. Yoshihiro Togashi is the brilliant mind behind this lauded series.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

Written and illustrated by Akutami Gege, this supernatural dark fantasy series follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a high school student who stumbles upon an object containing a malevolent curse. In an attempt to save his friends, Yuji ingests the curse and is forced to join a secret organization of sorcerers known as Jujutsu Sorcerers. Together with his new allies, he battles curses, demons, and supernatural threats.

1. Naruto

This classic manga was written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It follows the journey of Uzumaki Naruto, a young orphaned ninja with a powerful demon sealed in him. With dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and earning the respect of his village, Naruto faces formidable enemies and unravels the mysteries of his past as he trains to become Hokage.