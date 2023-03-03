Where to watch ‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’

Released on Feb. 3 in its home country, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village has already proved its worth by becoming the second biggest release in Japan, only behind The First Slam Dunk from 2022. The hour-long special has already amounted to $74 million (well over 3 billion yen) in the span of 24 days in Japan alone. This raging success will now be reaching cinema theatres all across the globe on March 3, allowing fans to catch the theatrical event comprised of two episodes from the Entertainment District arc from the previous season, alongside the hour-long special episode kickstarting the long-awaited Swordsmith Village arc.

As reviews start coming in, praising the animation yet with some critics of the plot, fans are eagerly looking for the nearest place to watch the new theatrical event, celebrating the ending of the previous season and the start of the new era of the series. This will mark the third to last arc before the ending of the animated series, which started airing in 2019. Currently, Demon Slayer is comprised of two seasons, a movie, and from today onwards, an hour-long special to start the new season. On that note, here are all the places where you can find Tanjiro and Nezuko back on their adventure.

Will the anime be available on streaming?

Image via YouTube / Crunchyroll Collection

Currently, the only way to watch Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is to attend its showings in theatres across the U.S. The event was released on Friday, March 3, and it will be shown across 95 countries and territories. Japan received the new event 24 days ago, and the U.K. is already holding showings of the new arc. The hour-long special will be the starter of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, which is scheduled to start on April 2023, licensed by Crunchyroll.

Regarding a digital release for the hour-long special, fans will have to wait until it is available to purchase on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and Youtube. Normally, the releases on digital platforms are available within a 45-day window, after their theatrical release. Following this theory, the special will be available to rent or purchase in April, right when the new season is scheduled to start. Crunchyroll has not yet announced whether they will include the special in their library.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is currently available in theatres. The first two seasons of Demon Slayer can be found and streamed on Crunchyroll.