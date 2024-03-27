‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s physique workout, explained

When it comes to physical prowess, Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen is in a league of his own. This man’s strength is formidable enough that he can go head-to-head with Gojo and come out on top.

Recommended Videos

He’s got broad shoulders that set the frame for his V-shaped torso. That means he has a strong upper body that’s the result of rigorous physical training. His arms are well-defined, with visible veins. His chest is solid and his abdominal muscles seem almost like a washboard. That’s enough to guess that Toji’s core strength is through the roof – a necessity for the high-intensity physical confrontations he’s often involved in.

Toji’s movements are so fluid that it’s almost hypnotic to watch him fight. And if you’re trying to land a hit on him, you better be prepared for a lot of frustration. Yes, we all know that he doesn’t have any cursed powers. In a world where everyone’s obsessed with superpowers, Toji’s just out here relying on his ironclad frame and a workout routine that must be absolutely bonkers.

How To Train Like Toji Fushiguro

Screengrab vai MAPPA

While the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga don’t cover a “training arc” for our anti-hero, we can certainly make some educated guesses. First and foremost, Toji’s workout routine probably revolves around a core set of bodyweight exercises.

The kinds of moves that require little to no equipment but can be incredibly effective when performed with the right intensity and consistency. Given Toji’s ability to take down cursed spirits with his bare hands, it’s safe to assume that he’s no stranger to the kind of full-body workouts that build functional strength and endurance.

As a fighter, he would also focus on explosive movements and plyometrics to enhance his ability to move quickly and powerfully. Furthermore, agility training would be crucial to mimic his combat skills which focus on quick directional changes and speed. Core training would be emphasized to support stability during combat moves.

Here is a workout routine he could’ve followed:

Warm-Up:

5-10 minutes of light cardio (jogging, jumping jacks)

Dynamic stretching (arm and leg swings, trunk rotations)

Strength Training:

Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Deadlifts: 4 sets of 6-8 reps

Squats: 4 sets of 8-10 reps

Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Overhead Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Functional Training:

Box Jumps: 3 sets of 10 reps

Battle Ropes: 3 sets of 30 seconds

Medicine Ball Slams: 3 sets of 15 reps

Core Workout:

Planks: 3 sets of 60 seconds

Russian Twists: 3 sets of 20 reps per side

Hanging Leg Raises: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Agility and Speed:

Shuttle Runs: 4 sets

Agility Ladder Drills: 10 minutes

Cool-Down:

Light Jog: 5 minutes

Static Stretching: 10 minutes focusing on all major muscle groups

Toji likely also focuses on challenging his cardiovascular system. One way he might do this is through circuit training – a type of workout that involves moving quickly from one exercise to the next with minimal rest in between. For example, Toji might start with a set of push-ups, followed by some jump squats, then some burpees, and finally some mountain climbers.

Don’t Forget The Diet

Of course, no amount of training would be effective without the right fuel, and that’s where Toji’s diet comes into play. While we don’t know the exact details of what he eats, it’s safe to assume that he focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods that provide his body with the energy and building blocks it needs to perform at its peak.

This likely includes plenty of lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats – the kinds of foods that help build and repair muscle tissue, support optimal brain function, and keep the body running like a well-oiled machine. And while we may not all have the genetics or the time to train like Toji, we can certainly learn a thing or two from his approach to fitness.

It’s refreshing to see a character who reminds us of the power of good old-fashioned hard work. However, we all have different bodies, and what works for Toji might not be suitable or even safe for the average person. But who knows? With enough dedication, you might just become the Toji of your own fitness journey – minus the whole “deadbeat dad” thing, of course.