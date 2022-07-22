5 anime like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Released in 2020 by MAPPA Studio and adapted from the manga by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen quickly became one of the most anticipated anime series right before its release. Using the cherished and popular Shounen formula, alongside beloved tropes such as a superpower school with a quirky and talented group of main characters, this anime had the ideal recipe to succeed from the start.

As the most coveted genre in anime and manga, Shounen Japanese comics are usually marketed towards a young male audience, appealing to this specific demographic due to their action-filled plots with fantasy and superhero themes added to the mix. As a growing trope in anime, increasingly earning more female fans by the second, the number of Shounen animes is expected to grow more significant in the future. This genre seems particularly appealing for the adventurous journey that can be taken alongside the characters, incredible action scenes, and most of the time, a complex story to completely engulf the fans. So, for anyone in dire need of an anime that encompasses all of these factors, which also so happens to emulate the feeling given by Jujutsu Kaisen, here are seven anime that are certain to bring the perfect Shounen formula to the surface.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro and his little sister, Nezuko, two children left in the cold and cruel world fending for themselves after a demon murders their entire family. Infected by the same murderous and vile demon, Nezuko now has to fight against her instincts and remain in touch with her humanity. Her brother, Tanjiro, must survive and get stronger for the sake and protection of Nezuko, who is now a target in the eyes of the Demon Slayer Corps. In order to achieve his objective, Tanjiro acquires knowledge from various sources throughout the anime.

While the learning experience in Demon Slayer is far more unorthodox than a school for sorcerers, Jujutsu Kaisen and the 2019 anime have a lot more in common than meets the eye. Although a lot of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is spent on school grounds, Demon Slayer has actually an entire arc dedicated to the learning process of Tanjiro in contrast. In his particular experience, the Demon Slayer learns how to manipulate his powers with the help of his mentor and former member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Sakonji Urokodaki. Another similarity between the two anime lies in the main culprits for world destruction; demons and curses are the entities destroying their surroundings, and the characters in both animes share the same burden that is placed on their shoulders due to their capabilities. They must obliterate the evil creatures roaming freely on earth.

Hunter x Hunter

Adapted from the Japanese manga series by Eiichiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter is a 2011 Shounen anime that introduces the story of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. These teenagers all share the same goal: to win the Hunter exam, thus becoming Hunters. Essentially, Hunters have the world at their feet. They barely have any rules to follow, have the entire world’s knowledge at their fingertips, can kill without repercussions or even needing a reason, and of course, they can easily earn a fortune just with the abilities they acquire as hunters, whether it be fighting or just by selling the prized Hunter card.

Sharing quite a few similarities with Jujutsu Kaisen, both stories include a mentor-mentee learning environment in which the characters acquire more knowledge about themselves and their powers in order to complete their objective. Whereas in Jujutsu Kaisen, each character wishes to become a powerful sorcerer, in Hunter x Hunter, every character enters the Hunter exam setting their sights on obtaining the Hunter card. The premise of Hunter x Hunter revolves around the initial exam taken by the protagonists, who all wish to become Hunters for vastly different reasons and overcome the obstacles along the way, much like the students from Jujutsu High.

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin, was released in 2009 and was an instant success from the first episode. Adapted from an already incredibly popular manga of the same name, Attack on Titan introduces a world where humanity must live within closed walls in order to survive against Titans. In this story, the military fight against the Titans before they get too close to the walls, but after an unfortunate and traumatic event, the Titans manage to breach one of the walls and destroy an entire village. After this incident, the main protagonists and childhood friends, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, choose to join the corps after having their entire lives taken away from them in the most gruesome way possible.

Although the source of destruction in Attack on Titan is far different than the one in Jujutsu Kaisen, both stories still introduce a powerful trio looking to make a difference. Learning how to fight on school grounds and sent on missions to train and get stronger, the protagonists in these anime must overcome their fears and face their opponents head-on to follow in the footsteps of those who came before them. Although world destruction is nearly imminent for the most part of these anime, the trios will be an indisputable key component of completely shifting the narrative and finally making a difference in their society.

Naruto

As part of the ‘Big 3’ in anime, alongside Bleach and One Piece, Naruto is known among all anime aficionados. For those who haven’t gotten around to watching it, Naruto follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a ninja who is seeking to become the Hokage, or in other words, the leader of his village. Throughout his journey, he faces several obstacles along the way alongside Team Seven, including Kakashi, their mentor, and the two other students, Sakura and Sasuke. Each character has their own individual goal that they wish to achieve, working towards their target and improving their skills with the help of their mentor, much like the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen are quite possibly a match made in heaven. Both anime include several tropes found throughout their stories, including their friend group which comprises very similar personalities and traits. Naruto, just like Yuuji, has a nine-tail fox inside him — an evil entity capable of destruction — much like Sakuna residing inside Yuuji’s own vessel. Kakashi resembles Gojo, the overpowered mentor hiding his eyes for a very specific purpose. Sasuke and Megumi are both incredibly individualistic characters, thriving to become strong and with a traumatic upbringing. Although Sakura and Nobara aren’t particularly similar, they both each have their purpose in the story alongside their respective group.

My Hero Academia

Rather self-explanatory from the title alone, My Hero Academia introduces the story of several superheroes at an academy who are trying to learn how to control their powers. The story revolves around Midoriya, the protagonist who doesn’t possess a Quirk, the superhuman ability heroes must have. Nevertheless, upon being bestowed a Quirk by All Might, Midoriya is recruited and enrolled into a prestigious high school for gifted humans who possess superpowers.

Similar to Jujutsu Kaisen, the learning environment is possibly one of the most similar to the sorcerers’ own learning process. At a school for gifted teenagers, the protagonists learn to overcome obstacles, win over their opponents, and discover their own powers and how to use them in combat properly. However, one mustn’t expect My Hero Academia to have the same or even similar supernatural entities as Jujutsu Kaisen, for the main antagonists are humans as part of the “League of Villains.”

In all of these anime, one will be able to find intricate worldbuilding, with multi-dimensional flawed characters, and a complex plot to follow through and learn about. Although most popular Shounen anime are perfectly adequate for anyone looking for adventure and camaraderie, these five anime are absolutely perfect if you’re looking to find something just like Jujutsu Kaisen — in their own way.