8 strongest Shikigami in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Jujutsu Kaisen has enchanted its worldwide audience with its diverse array of entities, including the formidable Shikigami. Both the manga and anime have perfectly captured these incredible creatures, showcasing their unique styles.

These supernatural beings are summoned by the powerful jujutsu sorcerers. They come in various shapes and sizes, each possessing unique abilities. Moreover, they vary in strengths, as seen in the various arcs. But which one ranks as the most powerful? Here we’ll explore eight of the strongest Shikigami in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

8. Orochi

Orochi is a snake-like Shikigami from the ”10 Shadows Techniques” used by Megumi. It is mostly used for sneak attacks, as it can catch opponents off guard. While using Orochi with another Shikigami, Megumi was able to land an attack on Sukuna. Although Orochi has unfortunately been destroyed, fans remain curious to see how Orochi’s abilities manifest in another Shikigami.

7. Nue

Considered one of the most versatile of Megumi’s Ten Shadow Shikigami, Nue is a powerful and imposing Shikigami. With its menacing appearance and formidable abilities, Nue is a force of destruction on the battlefield, capable of turning the tide in the favor of the summoner. Nue is used for offense, defense, reconnaissance, and with its flying ability, escape. Nue also possesses electrified wings that can be used to stun opponents, as shown in Megumi’s fight against Nishimiya Momo at the Goodwill Event.

6. Max Elephant

Another Shikigami summoned by Megumi’s “10 Shadows Technique,” this colossal Shikigami is renowned for its water-based abilities and is capable of unleashing vast amounts of water from its trunk. Max Elephant was first tamed during the Goodwill arc. The Shikigami is versatile as its water-based power can be used for offensive attacks and its sheer weight can be used for defense. Unfortunately, Max Elephant cannot be used simultaneously with other Shikigami as it burns through cursed energy.

5. Judgeman

Image via Viz

Judgeman is a Shikigami used by Hiromi Higuruma. Higuruma and Judgeman are introduced during the Culling Games arc in the manga. Judgeman is a Shikigami with the appearance of Lady Justice, and has a scale in its hand. It operates in Higuruma’s domain expansion, “Deadly Sentencing.” The Shikigami is also capable of gaining information that can be used against someone in the domain expansion. It is impossible to lie to Judgeman, and once it finds you guilty, the punishments can range from cursed technique, energy confiscation, to death.

4. Divine Dogs: Totality

The fundamental form of Fushiguro Megumi’s “10 Shadows Technique,” the Divine Dogs are two loyal canine Shikigami. The Divine Dog Totality was created during the Goodwill arc while Megumi was fighting the Special Grade cursed spirit Hanami. Following the death of one Shikigami, the abilities and techniques of the dead Shikigami are transferred to another. When the white demon dog was killed, its abilities were transferred to the black divine dog, creating Divine Dog Totality. It was bigger and faster, capable of injuring Hanami and exorcising a Special Grade cursed spirit with one strike.

3. Piercing Ox

Image via Viz

A newly introduced Shikigami within the “10 Shadows Technique” is the Piercing Ox, unveiled in the manga. True to its name, the Piercing Ox is shown to have a monstrous bull-like appearance and is specifically designed for offensive maneuvers. Despite only being able to attack in a straight line, this Shikigami generates force proportional to the distance it covers. Despite the manga not fully revealing the extent of the Piercing Ox’s capabilities, there is unquestionable acknowledgment of its formidable and immense strength.

2. Garuda

Garuda, a formidable Shikigami, serves as a potent ally for the Special Grade Sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo, complementing her cursed technique, Star Rage. Following the Shibuya Incident, Yuki strategically deploys Garuda in a battle against Kenjaku. Remarkably, the Shikigami demonstrates exceptional resilience, successfully withstanding any curse unleashed by Kenjaku. Garuda also stands as one of the most powerful Shikigami in the arsenal of one of the most powerful sorcerers, creating an unparalleled synergy that makes them an unbeatable duo.

1. General Mahoraga

Image via Sheuisha

Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga is known for its fearsome presence and destructive capabilities. Mahoraga is the most powerful Shikigami of the “10 Shadows Technique,” and no sorcerer has been able to tame it. Mahoraga stands as a force to be reckoned with, possessing not only the physical power to shatter concrete with a single blow, but also the ability to adapt to any and all phenomena. This makes Mahoraga extremely powerful against both sorcerers and Cursed Spirits.