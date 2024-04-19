‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen, cursed energy is power. Yet, Toji Fushiguro, the Gojo killer, can take down even the most formidable opponents with nothing more than raw strength.

Toji’s reputation precedes him, and to say that he’s the boogeyman that sorcerers whisper about in hushed tones is no hyperbole. Now, you might be wondering how does he pull that off.

Well, the answer lies in a rare condition known as the Heavenly Restriction. It is a unique phenomenon that occurs when a sorcerer is born with little to no cursed energy. Before you start feeling sorry for the guy, it is actually a trade-off for something equally significant, if not more so.

What’s “Heavenly Restriction” in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Heavenly Restriction is a condition where, in exchange for this lack of supernatural power, the individual is granted physical abilities that far surpass those of ordinary humans. Strength, speed, durability – all of these are enhanced to an almost superhuman degree.

This is basically the anime equivalent of trading in all your skill points for one insanely OP ability. Let’s say you’re playing an RPG, and you decide to put all your points into strength. You might not be able to cast any fancy spells, but who needs magic when you can punch a hole through a mountain? That’s basically Toji in a nutshell.

Toji’s lack of cursed energy means he doesn’t emit any spiritual presence. This absence makes him virtually undetectable to other sorcerers, who typically sense their opponents through fluctuations in cursed energy. His stealth ability allows him to close distances and strike before his adversaries are even aware of his presence.

An extreme form of Heavenly Restriction

Kokichi Muta, also known by his alias Mechamaru, is another intriguing character in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen who’s born with a more extreme form of Heavenly Restriction. Unlike Toji Fushiguro, who was granted extraordinary physical abilities at the cost of cursed energy, Kokichi experiences the opposite – immense cursed energy reserves coupled with a physically frail body.

Kokichi was born with an incredibly fragile body, described as being so sensitive that even exposure to moonlight could cause his skin to burn. Nonetheless, Kokichi’s vast reservoir of cursed energy allows him to perform powerful cursed techniques. To compensate for his inability to physically participate in battles, Kokichi operates a series of puppets known as Mechamaru, equipped with various weapons and tools, all powered and enhanced by Kokichi’s cursed energy, making it a deadly force in fights.

The series also introduces us to one more popular character who shares this unique trait – Maki Zenin, also a member of the Zenin family like Toji. In the end, Heavenly Delusion makes you wonder what other secrets the world of jujutsu sorcery might be hiding.

