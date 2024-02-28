Who is Gojo’s English voice actor?

If we ask your anime crush, Satoru Gojo is the only right answer. With his victory in Crunchyroll’s 2023 Anime Crush Poll, it’s clear that we all drool over his crystal blue eyes and white hair. But none can deny that Gojo’s voice is what makes our hearts skip a beat.

The popularity of Satoru Gojo is such that he gets more searches every day than the whole Jujutsu Kaisen franchise combined. After the season 2 premiere, Gojo’s fame saw a significant spike as we learned more about his past. Despite first being perceived as a regular overpowered Shonen hero, Gojo’s Past arc humanized him, and his antics started feeling more personal and relatable.

Even more than the Japanese audience, Gojo has become the heartthrob of international fans. And why wouldn’t he? Part of the massive success of the JJK anime is owed to its impressive English dub that delivered more than anyone expected. It popularized the anime on the global stage, connecting an increasingly larger number of viewers to the brilliant tale.

Gojo has now unarguably become the star character of JJK, and all credit goes to the magic MAPPA put into creating his character, and the talented voice actor behind the beautiful face. But who exactly is the talented man we all need to thank?

Who is Gojo’s English dub voice actor?

Judging by his talent, anyone can guess that the man behind Gojo’s voice cannot be an amateur. If you’ve binge-watched enough anime to be called an otaku, you must have heard him at least twice somewhere. The English dub voice of Gojo is the Chinese voice actor Kaiji Tang, who was also Detective Pikachu in the 2018 video game. Pikachu and Gojo? Now that’s an impressive range.

In an interview with The Mary Sue, Kaiji revealed that he started out doing theatre for the first eight years of his career. But we’re all glad he made a run at voice acting or we wouldn’t have the iconic Gojo today. Kaiji has numerous other memorable characters in his roster; he has also famously voiced Osamu Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs, Kashin Koji in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Hendrickson in The Seven Deadly Sins, Guts in Berserk, and recently, the lead character Jin Kazama in Tekken: Bloodline.

But shifting our focus back to the man of the day, Kaiji revealed that he surprisingly doesn’t find it hard to voice a complex character like Gojo. He said,

“I think as long as you portray something honestly and earnestly, it isn’t hard. What you really want to focus on as an actor isn’t a character’s strongest points… it is a character’s weakness.”

And if you wish to know what the man behind Gojo thinks is the most fascinating part of his character, Kaiji thinks it’s his “interesting lack of wisdom.” The man calls Gojo “one of the trolliest trolls to ever troll anime.” Nevertheless, we love him, and we love Gojo.