Is Gojo coming back in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Some fans still hold on to the hope that, deep down, Gege Akutami does not hate Gojo THAT much.

Warning: Spoilers regarding Gojo’s fate in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo has to be one of the most popular anime characters in recent years. The “Honored One” has a whole fandom obsessed with him, capable of creating 1-hour loop videos of him just breathing in season 2, episode 9, in which one of the comments read: “This fandom has insane shameless amount of thirst and I am here for it.” Indeed, the fandom’s power even reached the likes of Usher, who would then make a TikTok in Gojo’s honor and the fans collectively lost their minds.

But as powerful and large as Gojo’s fan club might be, it appears it may not be enough to change the mind of Jujutsu Kaisen creator, Gege Akutami. Who, in chapter 236, decided to kill off Gojo, making him lose to Sukuna after a multi-chapter, neck-and-neck destructive fight. This decision, unsurprisingly, not only saddened but also angered the majority of Gojo’s hardcore fans.

Since then, many fans have better come to terms with the shocking death while others still tightly hold on to the glimmer of hope that Gojo will make his epic return, similar to how he did after being taken down by Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory Arc.

Will there be a hero’s comeback?

Since Gojo’s death, r/Jujutsufolk seems to regularly make a post claiming that “Gojo will return on chapter x” to the point where it gives the impression that it’s no more than a routine of wishful thinking. However, many others still haven’t lost hope, thinking that, before Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to conclude this year, 2024, the strongest sorcerer of the modern era will make a glorious return.

Others have made videos on YouTube arguing how and why Gojo is likely to return to the series. Some have pointed out a few instances of foreshadowing, which include tidbits like Gojo telling Toji in the past that he could only be killed if decapitated – Sukuna cut him in half instead – or that, because Yuji was once brought back from the dead by Sukuna, that it implies that such feats are possible in the manga’s universe.

The truth is, we are at chapter 251, and Gojo still hasn’t returned and there are no factual assurances that he will. But, that being said, hope dies last, right? … Right?