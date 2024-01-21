Usher’s Gojo cosplay, explained

About a week ago, music artist Usher posted a 14-second TikTok video cosplaying and paying tribute to Satoru Gojo, and the fandom, understandably, lost their minds on a collective scale.

In recent years, anime has been going more and more into the mainstream. Jujutsu Kaisen has previously proven that its fandom is a force to be reckoned with. One day in late Sept. 2023, chapter 236 came out and the Internet was set on fire. Countless anime-only fans were spoiled by the loudmouth, over-excited section of fans who made it their mission to fill every related comment section across an array of platforms with the massive spoiler. The hashtag “#Gojover” was spammed everywhere. Not to mention, some people’s immaturity went as far as sending hate comments and death threats to creator Gege Akutami for the unexpected twist.

But, admittedly, the defeat of Gojo against Sukuna also spawned some undeniably funny memes, some from unlikely accounts:

Even more impressive than having Duolingo chime in with their own chapter 236 meme was the fact that the fandom has managed to drag no one other than Usher into it. How? And are the fans expecting more from the singer now that he has given them a nod?

Who’s coming home?

Anime fans have honed the skill of “memefying” certain songs as part of fan edit videos. One example would be Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date,” which spawned an endless stream of anime edits of a similar style.

When Gojo was released from the Prison Realm, his fans all felt something similar, and this generalized feeling was perfectly encapsulated by Usher’s “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).” Hence, a new trend emerged. And this lighthearted trend would have a more concrete practical effect than most people could’ve anticipated.

Sure, “Daddy” Gojo was not “home” for long before he was severed in half, but nevertheless the attention his character has gotten over the years, especially in the last year or so, could probably be called unprecedented when it comes to anime series. So much so that the trend even reached Usher. It would be impossible to tell when the singer became aware of how his song was being incorporated into the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom or when he decided to publicly embrace it with his cosplay.

But this only awakened the fans’ thirst for one more little tribute. Hence, they have made a sincere request.

A Change.org petition is circulating in an attempt to have Usher perform “Daddy’s Home” in memory of the late Special Grade sorcerer at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. As of Jan. 21, it has collected over 35 thousand signatures. So, will the singer fulfill their wish? Only Feb. 11, 2024, will confirm whether Jujutsu Kaisen fans will once again managed to use their collective power and their undying love for Gojo to make history.