The 10 songs Usher ABSOLUTELY needs to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The R&B icon is up for the impossible task of beating Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, but he has more than enough ammo in his arsenal.

2023 has been a huge year for Usher, who’s been stunning old and new fans at his Las Vegas residency. Now, as he’s been announced as the Headliner for the coveted 2024 Super Bowl Halftime gig, the general public will finally get a live taste of his vast catalog of hits. With a career spanning three decades, as well as multiple number hits, Usher’s the perfect artist for the job. Moreover, his live performances haven’t lost their signature touch to date.

The artist also boasts multi-platinum albums, as well as a wide variety of genres under his belt. From smooth R&B to pop and a successful dance-music phase, Usher’s commercial appeal could hardly ever be up for debate. However, what is worth debating over are the songs the fans are dying to hear live! With only a limited amount of time to cover several albums (his ninth album, Coming Home, will be released on Feb. 11), there’s just too much material to work with. Nonetheless, the R&B icon needs to light up the crowd by performing these 10 smash hits.

“Caught Up”

While “Caught Up” missed the Hot 100’s peak, it has remained a favorite for Usher to perform, and for good reason. The classic single features R&B and dance elements that are sure to keep the crowd grooving the night away. It would be a huge shock if it missed the set list!

“DJ Got Us Falling In Love”

One of his many hits to penetrate the club scene, Usher and Pitbull created this powerful hit in 2010. “DJ Got Us Falling In Love,” from his extended sixth album, Raymond v. Raymond, is one of his signature songs, which always triggers more than a couple of dance moves from the star. Like the bulk of his dance music tracks, this one will also ensure a grand slam for the night.

“Scream”/“OMG” (Medley)

Nobody could deny the chokehold Usher’s EDM era had on mainstream listeners. With smash hits like “Scream” in his discography, the crowd is sure to be set on fire. The epic banger will have both the live crowd, as well as the fans at home, dancing for sure! Topping it off with “OMG” would make for a killer Super Bowl party!

“You Make Me Wanna…”/“Nice & Slow”/My Way” (Medley)

Usher’s introduction to mainstream success was his sophomore album My Way. The album housed a number of successful singles, so Usher will most likely include them in the set list of his Super Bowl Halftime Performance. An ode to his early beginnings, a medley of “You Make Me Wanna…,” Nice & Slow,” and “My Way” would evoke some serious nostalgia from the fans.

“Boyfriend”

Keke Palmer drama aside, Usher’s 2023 single, “Boyfriend” is a fun party track with soulful vocals. While he might opt to perform more of his older material, his new music will obviously also make the set list. Furthermore, his upcoming ninth album will be released on the same day as the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so Usher will definitely pump up the crowd with some new songs.

“Climax”

After pumping the crowd with a series of some of his biggest dance tracks, it’s only right that Usher reminds everyone why he’s R&B royalty — by performing “Climax,” the crooner could slow down the pace, allowing his voice to become the main star of the night. A vocally demanding song, it’s the perfect track to captivate the crowd and draw all eyes (and ears) to his vocal abilities.

“My Boo”

While it might be a stretch to pray that Alicia Keys makes a much-needed cameo, miracles do happen. Usher and Alicia Keys shot to the top of the charts in 2004 with their gorgeous single, “My Boo.” Certainly, 80s and 90s kids everywhere would sing along with the pair while the song itself would make the crowd anticipate some more upcoming heavy-hitting club bangers.

“U Got It Bad”/“U Remind Me” (Medley)

The two chart-topping singles from Usher’s third album, 8701, most definitely need to make an appearance at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. “U Got It Bad” and “U Remind Me” are staples in his iconic discography, and have been a constant in the singer’s live performances.

“Confessions Part II”

Only timeless artists like Usher can boast of having numerous signature songs, so the Super Bowl Halftime Show already promises to be a huge success. Evidently, “Confessions Part II” remains one of his most adored tracks of all time and will undoubtedly make the set list. The R&B classic would have the crowd in full swing as the fans would join the legend in singing the chart-topper from the top of their lungs.

“Yeah!”

In what would be the biggest highlight of the night, Usher, Ludacris and Lil’ Jon need to close out the show with the iconic single, “Yeah!” You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wouldn’t want to sing along to this evergreen club staple. Furthermore, the highly successful track began Usher’s consecutive number-one run in the 2000s, making it a career-defining hit.