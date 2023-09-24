Following in Rihanna’s 2023 footsteps, Usher to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

As a loyal Rihanna fan, I would say there is no trumping her halftime performance at the Super Bowl this year. But I am ready to reconsider ever since it has been confirmed that Usher, the R&B legend, has been roped in to headline the show next year.

The “Rude Boy” singer left jaws hanging (had to stoop to pick up mine) when she ascended the stage in a red outfit, ready to give her first live performance in five years and debut her very special guest — her second baby whom she was pregnant with at the time. While Rihanna instantly made sure that this year’s Super Bowl will go down in history as the most memorable night ever, it is time to let Usher take the stage.

Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation have announced (via Variety) that the singer will be the headlining performer at the game when it commences at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, has expressed his elation at having “the insanely talented” Usher for the event next year and is sure that it will be “another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.” NFL’s Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky has also celebrated the decision of having an “icon” like Usher headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Responding to the announcement, Usher has promised a show that will be beyond and unlike any of his past performances.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Rapper JAY-Z, who has collaborated with Usher on songs like “Hot Tottie,” “Anything,” “Best Thing,” etc., has been one of the first celebs to congratulate the singer on his upcoming performance on “one of the grandest stages in the world” and has spoken highly of his prowess as an “ultimate artist and showman.”

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul.”

Super Bowl Halftime Show performances have always been something to look forward to, whether it was The Weekend in 2021, Lady Gaga in 2017, or Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids’ performance in the year after that. But Rihanna certainly set what feels like an un-trumpable standard with the 2023 show. Will Usher manage to surpass or even match that? Only time will tell.