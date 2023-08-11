What happened to Melanie Martinez? Her long hiatus, explained

Nearly everyone even slightly acquainted with today’s pop scene has come across Melanie Martinez at some point or another. Whether you remember her humble beginnings as a contestant on The Voice, her unforgettable performance of “Toxic,” or her subsequent rise to stardom with the iconic dual-dyed hair and teeth gap, Martinez’s journey to fame has left an impression on us all.

Lately, the singer has likely been recognized by her recent album concept wearing a pink-alien suit – although her face is barely made out under the quirky FX makeup that is so very Martinez-esque. In the past few months, the artist has been promoting her album through concerts, a tour, and of course – lots of music videos. Amidst this busy schedule, many longtime fans anticipated another disheartening announcement from Martinez, and she didn’t disappoint. If you’re curious about the reasons behind Martinez’s recent hiatus announcement, here’s your answer.

Why is Melanie Martinez on hiatus?

If you’re already familiar with the singer’s antics, you’re probably well aware of her year-long breaks between albums. In fact, it was during a SiriusXM interview that Martinez opened up about her latest hiatus plans and the previous breaks she has taken. Avid fans will likely remember that after the singer releases a new album, she takes long breaks to essentially work on her craft and once again get inspired to make music and art. And that’s essentially what she told the radio station.

“After the end of next year will be the time where I’m like, ‘OK, now I’m off cycle again’ and I can just chill and make music and make sculptures and paint and just create, hang out with my dogs. I take a long time to create my projects, so I’ll usually have four years where I’m just MIA. Not anywhere to be found, just literally at my house making art.”

While many may wonder if the artist is safe during her long breaks, quite literally every fan of the singer is well aware that she needs time to get back into her creative cycle and just a period to rest and enjoy life – deservingly so. Previously, the singer’s debut record Cry Baby, was released in 2015, and four years later, her second record K-12 came in 2019.

Unfortunately, this time, it will mean that once the music videos are all recorded, and her promotional plans are finally attended to, it won’t be until 2028 that we will finally catch Martinez doing what she does best, and providing us with the best possible indie pop music only she can make.