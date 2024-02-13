‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 251 release date and time confirmed

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga Shinjuku Showdown Arc

The final climatic clashes between the King of Curses Sukuna and all our main characters are at their peak. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is now on its tenth and final arc, ready to stretch to chapter 251 this week. Will we see more sorcerer deaths or is the battle ending soon?

The ongoing battle between Yuta, Yuji, and Sukuna keeps getting more intense as the chapters go by. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc succeeded the Culling Game Arc after the Jujutsu High sorcerers freed Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. Satoru’s return marks the start of the final battle of our main characters against Kenjaku and Sukuna. With Sukuna in Geto’s body now, the final battle day between Gojo and Sukuna is chosen to be on Dec. 24th, the original date of Geto’s death.

For everyone already having read the following chapters, you know the battle of the strongest reached a devastating conclusion in chapter 236. Even after unleashing the Hollow Technique: Purple (the same technique that killed Toji Fushiguro), Satoru Gojo is killed by Sukuna’s use of Mahoraga’s adaptation. This death could only mean one thing for the rest of the jujutsu sorcerers: chaos.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Showdown Arc recap

After Gojo’s death, Hajime Kashimo leaped into a battle with Sukuna, only to meet a satisfactory death. It was after this that Yuji finally entered the battlefield along with Hiromi Higuruma. In the following chapters, we discover Kenjaku’s evil motive to kill all the players to end the Culling Game due to a binding vow and merge the people of Japan with Tengen.

We then see a series of fights starting with Fumihiko Takaba vs. Kenjaku, resulting in Kenjaku’s death by Yuta’s Katana, followed by Kinji Hakari vs. Uraume, and Takuma Ino, Choso, and Atsuya Kusakabe joining Yuji on the battlefield. Following Higuruma’s death, Yuta Okkotsu enters the battlefield along with the Queen of Curses, Rika.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 recap

In the latest chapter 250, we see Yuta, having activated his domain expansion: Authentic Mutual Love, continue the battle against Sukuna. He sends mini shikigamis of Rika toward Sukuna while Yuji assists him in weakening the enemy. Yuji attacks the border between Sukuna and Megumi’s souls, trying to wake Megumi’s soul. He also tries to eliminate the sync between Megumi’s physical body and Sukuna’s soul.

As Sukuna’s cursed energy and control over Megumi’s body decreases, Yuta uses Inumaki’s technique to force Sukuna not to move. The fight then continues with Yuta using Charles’ Future Prediction technique against Sukuna’s attacks. Towards the end of chapter 250, Sukuna realizes that Yuta is using his own cursed technique against him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 release date and time

After the release of chapter 250 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, fans were left in anticipation of finding out the next move of Sukuna following the realization of Yuta’s strategy. To everyone’s delight, the manga will not be on a break this week and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 will be available to read online on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Japanese readers will be able to access the chapter on Feb. 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. For readers around the world, here is the exact release time for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 on Feb. 18:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7.00 am

Central Time (CT): 9.00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 10.00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3.00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm

Philippine Time (PHT): 11.00 pm

You can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters online on Viz Media’s partner website and app Manga Plus.