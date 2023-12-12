What is Hiromi Higuruma’s cursed technique in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’ His shikigami and domain expansion, explained

We’ve seen a wide variety of cursed techniques and domains in Jujutsu Kaisen, each with their own distinct styles. Hiromi Higuruma’s technique, however, may be one of the most pelicular.

Of course, this isn’t meant to diminish other sorcerer’s wild techniques. If we were to try an list all the strange abilities that this series has presented us with, the techniques of folks like Fumihiko Takaba or Naobito Zenin would quickly come to mind, and they’re pretty great in their own way. For some fans, though, Higuruma’s ability stands out.

Despite starting out as an antagonist in the Culling Game arc, this character won over fans of the series, mostly due to his personality and natural talent for sorcery. (Of course, the fact that he eventually became Yuji Itadori’s ally also helped things along, but that’s neither here nor there.) In less than two weeks after gaining the ability to develop a cursed technique, Higuruma was able to increase his power to the same level of a Grade 1 sorcerer, something than not everyone would’ve been able to do. Naturally, with a character so powerful comes a strong technique and domain that author Gege Akutami isn’t afraid of putting to good use.

How does Higuruma’s cursed technique work?

Image via Viz Media

The name of Higuruma’s cursed technique is yet to be revealed, but we know that it is intertwined with his domain expansion, Deadly Sentencing. Simply put, the technique gives him the ability to conjure a specific shikigami, Judgeman, one of the strongest creatures in the series.

As fans of the series have had the opportunity to see, Higuruma’s domain consists of a courtroom, which couldn’t be more fitting for a lawyer. Inside this domain, physical violence is not allowed, and everyone is forced to follow its rules, which must be explained to the accused. Higuruma character plays the role of prosecutor, attempting to convince Judgeman of that the defendant is guilty of whatever crime he accuses them of.

Naturally, the shikigami acts as judge in the courtroom, with the power to sentence or absolve the accused. Once the trial begins, Judgeman submits evidence for consideration, and both Higuruma and the defendant get one chance to make their statements. As is the case in any trial, the defendant can chose to confess to the crime, deny the accusation, or stay silent.

Although the shikigami knows everything there is to know about the people inside the domain, he doesn’t reveal it all to Higuruma, and doesn’t let that affect his judgement. The verdict is based only on the exchanges between the prosecuter and defendant. If the accused is found guilty, their ability to use cursed energy may be confiscated by Judgeman, or they may receive a death penalty, depending on the severity of the crime. If Judgeman decides on a death penalty, Higuruma’s gravel turns into the Executioner’s Sword, and he can chose whether or not to carry out the sentence.