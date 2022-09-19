Jujutsu Kaisen season two has yet to drop on our screens, but the manga has continued to carry on with over 200 chapters collected in 20 volumes as of August 2022. With only the first eight volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted into the anime series, there is a lot of lore to Jujutsu Kaisen and with it a lot of explaining to do. One thing to understand is how sorcerers are ranked by the amount of power they have.

The way a sorcerer is promoted to the next grade is by recommendation by other, more powerful sorcerers. It means that the sorcerer has passed difficult missions and has the approval to defeat much more powerful curses. It’s a compliment to the sorcerer who gets promoted. Naturally there is a need for a ranking system, however fans often complain that the system is is difficult to understand. Here are the basics:

Grade 4 Sorcerer

Grade 4 sorcerers are considered the weakest. This grade is typically reserved for the most inexperienced. They won’t quite be at student status yet in order to be at the level of a Tokyo Jujutsu High, so they rarely make an appearance. Maki Zenin, however, is still considered a Grade 4 sorcerer because of her inability to see curses without her glasses. She doesn’t hold cursed energy, but with a cursed weapon, she is a grade A threat. Due to her family issues, she hasn’t been promoted in the anime just yet, but perhaps it will happen sometime soon.

Grade 3 Sorcerer

Grade 3 sorcerers are the first-year sorcerers we would expect to see. They can see cursed spirits and have cursed energy that expresses itself uniquely to the user. An example is Nobara Kugisaki, whose hammering techniques made her powerful enough to be noticed in Tokyo despite being in being from small-town Japan. These sorcerers are considered your average sorcerer, so most of them are Grade 3.

Grade 2 Sorcerer

Grade 2 sorcerers can be trusted to go on missions alone. An example is Panda, who is tough enough to handle a Grade 2 curse on his own but isn’t necessarily as powerful as someone like Gojo. He’s a threat, but not one a Special Grade Curse would be frightened of.

Grade 1 Sorcerer

Grade 1 sorcerers are considered the leaders in jujutsu society and the ones all strive to be, however there are semi-grade one and just grade one. For example, Inumaki is considered a semi-grade one because he is a force to be reckoned with, but he at times needs to be accompanied on missions. Grade 1 sorcerers like Nanami can handle large threats on their own and are seen as mentors to other lower-grade sorcerers.

Special Grade

Special Grade sorcerers like Special Grade curses have the potential to cause mass destruction. Sorcerers like Gojo Satoru and Yuta Okkotsu could create major damage if they aren’t controlled or trained properly. These kinds of sorcerers are typically called in emergencies that require a lot of power but are also great at being mentors and teachers as well. Yuji is proud to learn from the best of the best, so being a student of Gojo’s is a pride of his. Gojo’s superpowers are a reason Special Grade curses want to get rid of them to invoke their master plans. This is something we have yet to see in the anime.