Who is Fumihiko Takaba and what is his technique in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Jujutsu Kaisen boasts some spectacular powersets. One of the most fascinating ones portrayed in the manga comes from none other than Fumihiko Takaba.

Starting off as an everyday Joe, Fumihiko becomes a sorcerer with the help of Kenjaku. Afterward, the character soon begins kicking butt with his incredibly powerful and downright terrifying Comedian technique.

The Comedian technique turns jokes into reality

Image via Viz Media

However, when Kenjaku begins searching for everyday folks to turn into sorcerers before the Culling Game, Fumihiko’s life is forever changed. He’s one of many characters who suddenly become sorcerers, and definitely one of the most unique ones seen thus far.

Fumihiko is an entertainer, first and foremost; this is the nucleus of his character. So, it’s only natural that his powers take some jester-like qualities. But make no mistake, his signature ability, the Comedian technique, is anything but funny.

Comedian allows Fumihiko to alter reality. To make this happen, all he needs to do is think of something funny. Or what he finds funny, to be exact. This makes him one of the most unpredictable fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen; even powerful characters like Kenjaku and Reggie were quick to acknowledge just how dangerous Comedian made Fumihiko.

This ability gives him an endless sea of opportunities to nullify his opponent’s offense. One of his opponents wish to punch him in the face? Well, it will be hard to land a strike since he thinks it would be funny to be covered in a slippery sauce. (Ask Hazenoki how well his literal explosive offense worked against Jujutsu Kaisen‘s newest jokester!)

Currently, the only thing Fumihiko has going against him – thankfully for all those around him – is that he doesn’t seem to know how to control his awesome power. For now, his biggest kryptonite is just being a rookie. However, should the character be given ample time to grow and learn, well, it doesn’t take a combat expert to see where that can go.