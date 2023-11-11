How old is Gojo across all of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Warning: Spoilers for Gojo’s story from the Spring of 2006 (Hidden Inventory) to Dec. 7, 2018 (post-Shibuya Incident).

Satoru Gojo is hands down one of the most adored characters in the whole of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Not only is he the strongest modern sorcerer — stronger than others (excluding Sukuna) by miles — he has the confidence, charisma, and objectively good looks to boot. He’s strong, knows and openly boasts he’s the strongest, and we don’t mind his cockiness because he has continued to stand tall and proud on that pedestal of power that most of the other characters can only dream of ever achieving.

Another characteristic that defines Gojo is that when he’s not, on occasion, dead serious, he can be a bit of a childish brat. A nearly 30-year-old, 6 foot 3 inches, little rascal.

Gojo’s age from 2006 to 2018

Screengrabs via MAPPA

Satoru Gojo is of different ages at the start of the series (season 1), in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in the Hidden Inventory Arc, and post-Shibuya Incident (season 2). He was born on Dec. 7, 1989, making him a Sagittarius, which makes complete sense for those who pay attention to star signs. This is a man who values freedom — for himself and others — as he always does what he wants and thinks is right, like protecting Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu from potential execution, delaying it for the first and suspending it indefinitely for the latter.

Let’s go chronologically: In the Spring of 2006, we meet a 16-year-old student Gojo in the Hidden Inventory Arc (season 2, episode 1-4). The following year, in September, when his best friend Suguru Geto massacres an entire village (season 2, episode 5), Gojo is 17, on his way to turn 18 a few months later in December.

When Yuta joins Tokyo Jujutsu High almost ten years later, in 2017, Gojo is 27, and turns 28 before the clash with Geto’s forces, a battle titled “Night Parade of a Hundred Demons,” which occurs on Dec. 24 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0). In June 2018, Yuji’s execution was postponed, and he enrolled in Jujutsu High. The Shibuya Incident occurred on Oct. 31, 2018, therefore, at the time of his sealing, Gojo is still 28.

Gojo retains the same age when he gets unsealed on Nov. 19, and turns 29 on Dec. 7 of that year.