‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 full English voice cast

Jujutsu Kaisen is back to its Curse crushing ways with its second season kicking off on July 6. But for those of you waiting for the English dub, the wait is now over. The anime continues on from the end of the first season, but we are very quickly transported back in time to give us a look at the origins of one of the show’s favorite characters, Satoru Gojo. But who voices him and the rest of the characters in the English Dub?

Many anime fans out there may argue that the only way to go when it comes to anime is subbed, and sure, there have been some anime in the past that have been cheapened by the use of dubbing, but as expectations for dubbing rose so too has the quality with voice actors getting better and better all the time. Let’s have a look then at the phenomenal talent behind the voices of characters familiar and new in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

For starters, this current season is split into two cours, with the first cour following “Gojo’s Past Arc”, otherwise known as the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc”, as well as the “Shibuya Incident Arc.” The first half focuses mainly on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and their past rather than on the three protagonists we followed last season, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki.

As it stands we are only aware of the voice actors for the main characters in this first cour, so here they are!

Kaiji Tang – Satoru Gojo

Image via MAPPA

Tang is back once more to voice the well-loved character of the mischievous yet powerful Satoru Gojo. The character of Gojo was a breakout in the first season, very quickly becoming a fan favorite, so a whole cour dedicated to his backstory is excellent news. Here we will see Gojo undergo some humbling events, giving his ego only the tiniest bit of a knockdown (it’s still pretty huge even as an adult).

Tang is a Chinese-American voice actor who has voiced characters in some of the most well-known anime of all time including Guts from Beserk, Tsumugu Kinagase in Kill la Kill, and Hendrickson from The Seven Deadly Sins.

Lex Lang – Suguru Geto

Image via MAPPA

Lang will be returning to the role of the villainous Suguru Geto, though we will see a much younger, and perhaps less evil side of his character in the current season. In this arc, Geto is a student alongside Gojo and the two of them appear to have a friendly relationship tinged with a little bit of competitiveness. This cour will explore how Geto came to be the less-than-savory character we’ve already met in the first season.

Lang is an old hat at anime voice acting, having starred in his first anime back in 1993. In that time he has appeared in incredible anime such as Bleach, One Punch Man, and Naruto Shippuden.

Ryan Bartley – Shoko Ieiri

Image via MAPPA

Bartley returns to the show to lend her voice to the character of Shoko, the third friend in the trio that consists of Gojo, Geto, and herself. Here we find a young Shoko who is dealing with being between the bickering that emanates from Gojo and Geto.

Bartley is a well-established voice actress and has appeared in numerous anime shows such as Hunter x Hunter, The Irregular at Magic High School, Mob Psycho 100, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World.

Nicolas Roye – Toji Fushiguro

Image via MAPPA

Joining this season is Roye as Toji Fushiguro, the prime antagonist of the current arc and Megumi’s father. A former member of the Zen’nin family, he is a dangerous assassin known as the ‘Sorceror Killer’ and, though he has no real talent for jujutsu he is a highly skilled fighter able to keep even Gojo on his toes in a fight.

Roye is a voice actor known for his work dubbing anime and also in gaming, you will have actually already heard his voice in Jujutsu Kaisen as he portrayed the character of Junpei Yoshino in the first season.

Reba Buhr – Riko Amanai

Image via MAPPA

Buhr joins as Riko Amanai, a normal teenage girl who has been designated as the Plasma Star Vessel, a being that can merge with Master Tengen allowing him to maintain his immortality. Though initially willing to go through with her role, she may have some misgivings further down the line.

Buhr has been dubbing anime since 2014 and has lent her voice to characters in shows such as Hunter x Hunter, Violet Evergarden, and Demon Slayer, as well as anime films like A Whisker Away.

The above two actors were welcomed on the Jujutsu Kaisen official English Twitter account.

More talented voices are joining the JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 dub cast!



Toji – @thenicolasroye

Riko – @rebabuhr



💪 MORE: https://t.co/xUmpDnZF2S pic.twitter.com/TjDXvpGEyV — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) July 19, 2023

This current cour will air from today and finish on August 3 before taking a break and moving into the “Shibuya Incident Arc” which will take us back to the present day and back with Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. It is unclear whether the same dub actors will return to their respective roles at this time.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an award-winning anime and its voice actors have also received their fair share of recognition. Many of the actors who have voiced the character of Satoru Gojo have either been nominated or won the Crunchyroll award for Best VA Performance in their language, with Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese), Mark Lesser (French), José Gilberto Vilchis (Spanish) as well as Yuji Itadori dub actor Adam McArthur (English) were all nominated, whilst Gojo actors René Dawn-Claude (German) and Leo Rabelo (Portugese) both won awards. Perhaps after this season these actors too could see themselves nominated for awards.

You can catch the dubbed version of season two of Jujutsu Kaisen starring the above voice actors on Crunchyroll from today, July 20, at 1:30 PM PT.