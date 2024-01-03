Complete ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 English dub release schedule

Here's when you can expect the final dubbed episodes of the Shibuya Incident to come out.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 raises the stakes to new heights, being, without a doubt, one of the most exciting new anime seasons to have come out in 2023.

There’s also a general sense among the fanbase that both the subbed and dubbed version are on par with each other. Hence, even some fans who’ve watched the Japanese version, and enjoyed it, nevertheless wish to see how the English dub fairs in contrast.

While the whole season has come out in the original Japanese, a few episodes remain of the English dub, which has been airing in concurrence with the subbed version, but a few episodes behind.

Here’s what you need to know about the remainder of the English dubbed episodes of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

The final stretch of the Shibuya Incident, dubbed

Screengrabs via MAPPA

One helpful Reddit moderator explained the Jujutsu Kaisen dub airing logic as such:

Comment

byu/MathematicianSlow395 from discussion

inCrunchyroll

However, due to the holidays, episode 21 didn’t air when most fans expected it to. Therefore, it most likely will be released this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. With episodes 22 and 23 coming in the following Thursdays, 11 and 18 respectively.

The same knowledgeable moderator also said about the anime’s dub schedule:

“JJK is a currently airing show, releasing episodes one per week. Dub episodes come out two weeks (plus some hours) later after the corresponding original sub was released. Very few shows have a dub on the same day as its sub, usually only one is chosen per season, and JJK is not one of those. New dub episodes will come out each Thursday: 1:30pm Pacific/2:30 Mountain/3:30 Central/4:30 Eastern”

In short, if you’re trying to keep an eye out for the remainder of the dubbed episodes, Thursdays are the day of the week that you should pay attention to.

There may yet be unforeseen delays, but that isn’t too likely. The break for the holidays is natural, but in January the last three episodes should be coming out on time. You can also refer to Crunchyroll’s simulcast calendar as a reference for when episodes are expected to be released.