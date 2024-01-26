How strong is Mahito in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Mahito is one of the deadliest characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. The anime has done a fine job of terrifying us with the visuals of the special-grade cursed spirit.

Armed with the innate technique, “idle transfiguration,” Mahito can take on the form of anything with cursed energy. All he needs is just… one… touch. In fact, within mere days of being born, he achieved a domain expansion. So overall, he’s one of the most powerful beings in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen series. But just how strong is this guy anyways?

Mahito’s abilities

As one of the few to survive an attack from Ryomen Sukuna, viewers already knew he was a formidable foe. Mahito was also the first non-sorcerer to perform a “Black Flash,” and one of the few beings in Jujutsu Kaisen to have ever performed more than one “Black Flash” within a day. While he’s no more, Mahito was a talented curse that met his end due to the combined efforts of Kugisaki Nobara, Aoi Todo, and Yuji Itadori.

Mahito was already the strongest of all the cursed spirits. He was also known as the disaster curse. However, the other three cursed spirits, as well as Kenjaku, waited for Mahito to be born before they started enacting their plans. He is impervious to physical attacks, and can only be hurt by characters who can harm the soul, or characters who have a complete self-view of their soul.

Therefore, only a few characters, like Yuji Itadori for example, can cause harm to Mahito. Yuji, who has Sukuna’s essence residing in his body, has a complete understanding of his soul. Moreover, characters with devastating hacks, such as Satoru Gojo with “Infinity,” Ryomen Sukuna with “Dismantle,” and Kugisaki Nobara with “Resonance” are the only ones suggested to have the ability to harm Mahito. The reason for this is that Satoru and Sukuna can both attack the cursed energy Mahito is made of specifically, and Nobara can attack the soul directly. It is also assumed that the cursed tools, “Playful Cloud” and “Inverted Spear of Heaven,” can harm him as well.

Mahito’s “Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing”

A major advantage Mahito had was the self-transfiguration, “Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing.” In this form, Mahito gained a couple of new abilities that cemented his place as the strongest of the cursed spirits. Yuji Itadori, along with the audience, eventually found out that mere physical attacks will be unable to scratch Mahito in this form. He also maintained the overwhelming ability he had to manipulate the soul of his opponents with just a touch.

Moreover, given that he was at 120% of his latent potential, and was pushing back both Yuji and Aoi Todo before the transformation, it is safe to say he was far stronger than Jogo, Hanami and Dagon ever were. His newly altered body could still take on different shapes, and turn to anything he envisions, but with the added speed and strength, Mahito became the strongest cursed spirit alive… albeit for a few minutes/chapters.