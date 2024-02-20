Haikyuu!!’s impressive run is slowly coming to an end, as the first part of the concluding anime movies hit Japanese theaters last week’Haikyuu Movie’ 2024: Where to watch, explained. Titled Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump, or simply Battle of the Garage Dump, the movie is performing exceedingly well in Japan, and already bringing in stellar box office returns. However, international fans are still eagerly waiting for the English dub’s global release.

Will the Haikyuu movie get a theatrical release?

Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump received a full theatrical rollout, and is still playing in Japanese theaters. After all, it was only just released on Feb. 16. It is the anime franchise’s first feature-length movie, not counting the previously released compilation movies, and it clocks in with a 90-minute runtime. Therefore, the Japanese release is being given the prime rollout treatment.

Unfortunately for international fans, however, this means we’ll have to wait a little longer to catch Karasuno battle it out. So far, there hasn’t been any concrete news on a release date for Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump, and fans in other countries will likely have to wait at least a few weeks to see it in their regions. Not to worry though! Due to the popularity of Haikyuu, the film’s international release will probably come sooner rather than later.

Where can you stream Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it is safe to assume that Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime streaming titan houses the original anime, as well as other dubs, and the aforementioned compilation movies. Therefore, it’s a safe bet.

Previous Haikyuu compilation movies only took a few months to release on Crunchyroll. While the movies were released in September, 2017, the streamer picked them up in December of the same year. So you can probably expect to catch Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump on Crunchyroll by the summer.

What is the Haikyuu movie about?

Haikyuu: Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump will pick up right where season 4 left us. The last season saw the Karasuno volleyball team make it to Nationals, and face off against some of their most fearsome opponents. They went against Tsubakihara Academy in the first round, and pulled off a stunning victory against the Miya twins of Iniarizaki High in the second round. The title, Decisive Battle at the Garage Dump, refers to their next match against Nekoma, their fiercest rivals, after which they will face Kamomedai, a newer threat introduced in season 4.

The final chapters of the manga cover the end of the Nationals, as well as a time skip that shows the emotional toll the Nationals took on Hinata, Kageyama, and the rest of the team. While some fans are worried that two movies might not be enough to encompass all the manga’s arcs, the first part of the final films is already off to a great start.