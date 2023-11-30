Is BTS’ Jungkook going to the military?

As pop culture strides continue to move at a neck-breaking speed, Jungkook and the rest of the BTS members maintain their reign in the hierarchy of the South Korean pop scene.

While BTS continues to reach new astronomical heights, even amidst the most challenging break in their group’s career, their position as the epitome of stage presence and musical expertise among K-Pop artists remains unwavering. However, just a few months after celebrating their 9th year together, the oldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, entered the military grounds to fulfill his mandatory conscription.

On April 18th, BTS had to say goodbye to yet another member, J-Hope, and in September, it was time for SUGA to go. One by one, each singer seems to be heading into the imminent chore that awaits all young men in South Korea, but will BTS’ Jungkook join his friends in the military?

Is Jungkook going to the military?

via Atlantic Records

Jungkook, much like the older members, is also set to undergo mandatory conscription, and it will be happening sooner than anyone anticipated. The announcement was made through Weverse, revealing that the youngest BTS members – Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM – will all be enlisting in mid-December. V and RM are scheduled to enter the military grounds on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook will be enlisting the following day.

With all the members having fulfilled their promise to fans by releasing solo work during their break, Jungkook’s album marked the latest addition to their individual projects. The members are now officially prepared to fulfill their mandatory conscription service, a requirement for all men in South Korea. Consequently, by mid-2025, all seven members of BTS will reunite to grace the stages once more.

How old were BTS’ members when they enlisted?

Between the ages of 18 and 28, Korean men ought to join the mandatory military service. As the oldest member at 30 years old, Jin had already postponed his enlistment twice since reaching the age of 28, and for this reason, he was naturally the first member expected to enlist. J-Hope, on the other hand, is the third-oldest member at 29 years old and entered his conscription period right after.

SUGA, who celebrated his 30th birthday in March, enlisted in September but opted for a different role within the military. In contrast to the rest of the members, SUGA is undertaking social service duties instead of on-site combat, as he was deemed “unfit for regular combat duty,” likely due to a torn labrum injury that required emergency surgery in 2020.

As for the upcoming enlistees, Jungkook will be 26 years old when he enlists, while V will be just days away from turning 28. Jimin is also 28 years old, and RM is currently 29. There is still no indication of the type of military service they’ll undergo, but there is speculation that both Jimin and Jungkook will start their service at Jin’s training center. Additionally, there are rumors that V has applied to serve in the Special Mission Unit.

As heartbreaking as it is to say goodbye to our favorite members – especially just as Jungkook released his first solo album – it also means the members will be coming back quicker than ever. After all, the faster they, the faster they come back to us.