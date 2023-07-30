BTS’ Jungkook wins third award for ‘Seven’ on South Korean music show

Jungkook has done it again. BTS’ lead singer kickstarted his own solo career this year with “Seven” featuring Latto. The song, written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas, is about wanting to spend all of one’s time with one’s lover, “seven days a week.” The explicit version expresses a more sexual desire.

When “Seven” debuted, it became both Jungkook and Latto’s first number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and the Global 200. Additionally, “Seven” debuted at number three on the U.K. Singles Chart, setting a new record as the highest-debuting single by a solo Korean act.

Before the July 30 broadcast of Inkigayo, “Seven” had won two first-place trophies already, both against “Super Shy” by NewJeans on the July 20 and 27 episodes of M Countdown. On the July 30 episode of Inkigayo, Jungkook — who hadn’t expected to win and therefore had no speech prepared — walked away with yet another win, this time against “ISTJ” by NCT Dream.

Congrats to Jungkook for earning his third win for "Seven (feat. Latto)" on Inkigayo! Tae came and danced together on encore stage OMG🐻🐰💜#Seven3rdWin 🏆🏆🏆#Seven_Jungkook #JungKook_Seven #JungkookXInkigayo #taekook pic.twitter.com/bJuc4D8iVm — Noor Razak 🎸 (@airin_razak) July 30, 2023

Judging by Jungkook’s reaction, he genuinely hadn’t expected to beat out the competition, but the BTS Army knew he was destined for greatness and had all the potential to trump others. In his speech, he thanks the fans for always supporting him and tells everyone to “look forward to great music” and him “becoming a cool singer.”

Jungkook was also up against “Super Shy” by NewJeans for the third consecutive time. It looks like we’ll be seeing more great things from Jungkook in the coming years, so keep your eyes peeled for K-Pop’s biggest up-and-coming solo act.